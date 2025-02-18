Justine Musk was Elon Musk's First Wife, and Here's Where She Is Now The two disagreed sharply about domestic issues, and they called it quits after Elon said, "Take it or leave it" about their marriage. By Ivy Griffith Published Feb. 18 2025, 4:33 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @Tedx Talks

In the midst of 2025 is a swirl of change and chaos as President Donald Trump upends numerous agencies at the heart of the federal government in pursuit of his goals. By his side, ever-present and almost looming, is billionaire Elon Musk. He seems a solitary figure, often spending ample time online boasting or picking fights, and occasionally outlining his plans for space exploration and moving humanity forward.

Article continues below advertisement

However, he's not the lone figure you might think. In fact, Elon has been married three times and has been in several high-profile, and a few low-profile, relationships. His first wife, Justine Musk, called it quits with the billionaire in 2008. Here's what we know about where Justine is these days.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about where Justine Musk is now that her ex-husband is on the world's center stage.

There was a time before Elon Musk was a household name. When he was an up-and-coming wealthy tech mogul, and he hadn't yet revealed himself as a man with the ambition he currently shows. Musk was in his mid- to late-twenties when he met Justine Musk (née Wilson) in the late 1990s while they both studied at Queen's University in Ontario, Canada, according to People. They tied the knot in 2000, and in a 2010 essay to Marie Claire, Justine called herself Musk's "starter wife."

They shared multiple children together, including a baby they lost at 10 weeks due to SIDS, a set of twins, and a set of triplets. She recounted how they didn't see eye to eye on many domestic issues, and their relationship ultimately ended when she sought more intimacy and he asked her to either accept the relationship as is or call it quits. Yet despite the fact that she and Elon divorced just as he rose to a global superpower in 2008, Justine didn't lose sight of her dreams.

Article continues below advertisement

A 2017 Tedx Talk profile for Justine referred to her as, a "Silicon Valley insider and author to contemporary fantasy novels such as BloodAngel and Lord of Bones." In addition to authoring fantasy novels and giving cultural Ted Talks, these days Justine appears to still be working in tech, and offering glimpses into her former marriage with a man she recalled in a 2017 Ted Talk as saying "no" a lot (excerpt via Yahoo! Finance).

Source: YouTube / @Tedx Talks Justine Musk gives a Tedx Talk on "revolutionary thought leaders."

Article continues below advertisement

Elon has been married three times, but two of those times were to the same woman.

It might interest you to know, however, that Justine isn't the only woman Elon has married. In fact, he has been married three times. But two of those times were to the same woman: Talulah Riley.

Article continues below advertisement

Talulah is best known as a British actor who appeared in Pride & Prejudice, along with Westworld. But she was also Elon's second wife, and then third again after they divorced and remarried. According to People, they were first married from 2010 to 2012 after meeting in a bar where Talulah claims she had no idea who Elon was to begin with.

They remarried in 2013, but Elon filed for a divorce just a year later. However, they didn't officially split until 2016. In 2022, Talulah recounted to The Independent, "I suppose the reason to get remarried was just because it felt silly to be together unmarried after having been married. You know, it's like a habit. We were saying, 'This is my husband.' 'This is my wife.' 'Oh, wait, no, we're not that anymore. We better be that again.'"

Article continues below advertisement

Elon has had a few other high-profile and notable relationships, but perhaps none as notable as his long-term relationship with Claire Elise Boucher, who is known as the singer Grimes. He and Grimes share three children together, including son X who made waves in 2025 by appearing alongside his father in the White House.