K. Michelle's Black Market BBL Nightmare Has Lasted Over a Decade —"I'll Never Heal" "I just hate that I did this to myself. It's the worst thing I ever did to myself, and I've paid for it for years.” By Srimoyee Dutta Published April 14 2026, 1:11 p.m. ET Source: MEGA K. Michelle

Singer K. Michelle recently revealed that she lived a nightmare after receiving an underground Brazilian B*tt Lift, which is informally known as a BBL. What the 44-year-old thought was a simple cosmetic surgery proved to be one of the biggest regrets of her life. She further explained that the person who performed the procedure wasn’t a doctor but an Atlanta native who allegedly performed surgery on her favorite rapper.

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"He wasn't a doctor. It was black market, it was these 'hydrogel' injections – that's what they were being called," she said.

Source: Instagram K. Michelle SOURCE: INSTAGRAM/@KMICHELLEMUSIC

Michelle, who is a prominent face on "The Real Housewives of Atlanta", said that she had "illegal silicone injections" placed in her buttocks back in 2012. Since then, she had to undergo multiple surgeries to get rid of the silicone and recover. However, little did she know that despite getting surgeries for over a decade, she was not even close to turning the corner.

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One of the corrective procedures led to an infected tissue, and she was forced to opt for a two-hour-long reconstructive surgery to get rid of it.

K. Michelle Reveals Her Illegal BBL Left Silicone Permanently in Her Body

Michelle was visibly regretful when she recalled the time her buttocks started leaking right when she was about to get on stage to perform at the 2024 Academy of Country Music Awards. "I was standing there in a bathrobe. Everyone was blow-drying me down, just to get me on stage to sing," she said, sobbing. "I just hate that I did this to myself. It's the worst thing I ever did to myself, and I've paid for it for years.”

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K. Michelle Breaks Down After Being Hospitalized from Butt Injections Leaking Moments Before Performance https://t.co/Y7bxJ5PuM7 — People (@people) April 14, 2026 Source: X K. Michelle's plastic surgery SOURCE: X/@PEOPLE

In a conversation with People magazine, the singer previously revealed that along with injecting silicone into her buttocks, she also had fat from her stomach transferred to her rear and hips because she wanted to look like a “coke bottle”. She also reportedly got a rhinoplasty and a breast augmentation.

During the episode, the Love & Hip Hop: Atlanta star worries that she will never be able to get the silicone out of her body.

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Real Housewives of Atlanta star K. Michelle hospitalized after her botched butt implants started LEAKING on stage https://t.co/OSFXoygCC1 — Daily Mail Celebrity (@DailyMailCeleb) April 13, 2026 Source: X K. Michelle's plastic surgery SOURCE: X/#DAILYMAILCELEB

The actual thing that has made me sick isn't the BBL. It's the injections that I got involving silicone… The hardest thing for me was learning that no matter what I do and how many surgeries, I will never get that silicone out of my body. It will be forever in me. I will never be fully healed,” she added.

Michelle is determined that she will not let her health crisis define who she is. She wants to get back up on her feet and is determined to rise above her ailment.