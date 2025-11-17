Kaeli Mae Celebrates "Rainbow Baby" Pregnancy With Husband Bradley Ragains "We couldn’t be more thankful for baby boy!!!!" By Risa Weber Published Nov. 17 2025, 10:51 a.m. ET Source: TikTok / @kaelimaee

Influencer Kaeli Mae originally went viral for her mini fridge stocking videos, where she made elaborate ice cubes by adding things like fruit and glitter. She's known for her "clean girl aesthetic" and lifestyle content.

In May of 2025, she got married to her long-time boyfriend, and they're now pregnant with their "rainbow baby." A rainbow baby is a child who comes after a pregnancy loss. Kaeli bravely shared about her loss with her followers, and now she's sharing her joy with them too.

Kaeli Mae posted an update about her rainbow baby pregnancy.

In a "get ready with me" Tiktok, Kaeli Mae shared info from her recent doctor appointment. She assured fans that the baby boy is "perfect, nothing to worry about." He's about two weeks ahead in terms of size. She joked, "He’s gonna be a big baby and I am terrified."

"I’m so relieved the appointment is done and everything is good," she said. Kaeli Mae shared excitement that her sister is also pregnant and due in January. They talked about being pregnant at the same time when they were kids, and are so happy their dream is coming true. Kaeli Mae plans to have a baby shower at the end of December before going on a "baby moon" with her husband.

Who is Kaeli Mae married to?

Her husband is Bradley Ragains. The pair met in 2016, when they worked at Taco Time together. They celebrated seven years together in July 2025.

They sometimes make vlog content together, either running errands, trying a new activity like making matcha, or enjoying beach vacations.

Kaeli Mae gushed about the way Bradley is supporting her in her pregnancy by leaving encouraging notes for her to find. They also enjoy her favorite reality shows together, like The Secret Lives of Mormon Wives, even though Bradley sometimes claims not to be interested at first.

In October of 2024, Kaeli Mae revealed that she'd had pregnancy loss.

She shared her thoughts in a video documenting her pregnancy journey and grief after having a miscarriage. She first wrote to the baby she lost: "I’m sharing this because you deserve to be known— you were not expected, but you will not be forgotten. Your life deserves to be celebrated. I will never forget the overwhelming feeling of joy from your surprise, and the future we’d already envisioned with you."

@kaelimaee i’m sharing this because you deserve to be known— you were not expected, but you will not be forgotten. your life deserves to be celebrated. i will never forget the overwhelming feeling of joy from your surprise, and the future we’d already envisioned with you. now i sit here feeling numb, staring at the baby names we came up with, the plans for your room, and the light you would bring into our lives. i just keep wondering if there’s something i could’ve done differently to bring you fully into this world, i guess heaven just needed you more. our angel baby, we love you and you will not be forgotten 🤍🪽 to my others that have/are going through the same thing, you’re not alone 🫶🏼 ♬ The Night We Met - Lord Huron

"Now I sit here feeling numb, staring at the baby names we came up with, the plans for your room and the light you would bring into our lives ... Our angel baby, we love you and you will not be forgotten."