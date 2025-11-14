Internet Sleuth Claims Travis Barker Is Cheating on Kourtney Kardashian With a "Much Younger Woman" in Viral TikTok He was allegedly with someone the age of his daughter. By Risa Weber Published Nov. 14 2025, 1:09 p.m. ET Source: MEGA / TikTok @celebritea.blinds

Seven months later, a viral TikTok is calling Travis out for allegedly cheating on Kourtney. Let's get into the claims.

What did the viral TikTok say about Travis Barker cheating on Kourtney?

TikTok account @celebritea.blinds says, "Travis Barker is allegedly cheating on Kourtney Kardashian with someone who's barely older than his daughter, Alabama, who is only 19 years old." The TikToker claims that more is going on behind the scenes, based on a blind item from crazydaysandnights.net.

The blind item, which is connected to Travis, Kourtney, and Alabama on agcwebpages, reads, "This reality star all of you know is being cheated on by her significant other with someone not much older than his daughter."

Fans accused Travis of being controlling after he "forced" Kourtney to run a 5k with him.

Celebritea.blinds brought up a Daily Mail article that claims Travis was controlling towards Kourtney in a recent The Kardashians episode.

Per The Daily Mail, Travis "insisted" that Kourtney hold his hand as they ran. She said that she wasn't ready to run as she was still breastfeeding their son, Rocky, and she reminded him that she had only been running one or two minutes at a time before they began the race.

At different points, Kourtney said that she felt like she might "pass out" or "throw up" but Travis didn't slow down. Kourtney reflected, "Travis [took] my hand and will not let go … he just does not let go, so I have to keep up with his pace."

Source: MEGA

Comments about the alleged cheating ranged from concerned to humorous.

Many commenters were not surprised. One Tiktoker said, "My jaw stayed in place. He's not a good guy," and another wrote, "Are we surprised though? His whole family dynamic is strange."

Someone mused, "Sadly ... I believe this! He has been treating her poorly recently, and Kourtney [has] been unhappy recently. Which ... she ALWAYS is but something is off." Over 40,000 people liked a comment that simply says, "Something about him is OFF."

Others claimed he was after Kim the whole time. One commenter said, "He never wanted Kourtney. Just settled because he couldn't have Kim." Another said, "Dating someone who was obsessed with your sister (Kim) to the point he moved next door, wrote a book, and his ex-wife slapped Kim ... should've been red flags."

Some commenters speculated that Travis is isolating Kourtney. One writes, "I bet that's why she's never with her family anymore. A toxic narcissist will always try to isolate them from their loved ones."