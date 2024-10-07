Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Kourtney Kardashian "No Wonder Your Kid Moved Out" — Fans Call out Kourtney Kardashian's NSFW Halloween Decor "For you being a mother that cares about what your children put in their mouths, you should be vigilant about what they see." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 7 2024, 12:36 p.m. ET Source: Mega; Instagram/@kourtneykardash

In October 2023, a very pregnant Kourtney Kardashian was days away from the birth of her son Rocky when she chose to dress up as her sister for Halloween. Kourtney and husband Travis Barker welcomed their first child on Nov. 1, 2023. In honor of his spooky birthday, Kourtney went with the scariest costume she could think of: Kim Kardashian.

The oldest Kardashian sister poked fun of Kim's first Met Gala appearance by wearing the outfit she would later be mocked for. At the time Kim was pregnant with North West, which made Kourtney's costume all the more realistic. Fast forward to October 2024 and Kourtney is still trotting out her wicked sense of humor, though not everyone agrees. Fans are calling out Kourtney Kardashian for her NSFW Halloween decorations. Let's get into it.

Source: YouTube/TMZ (video still); Instagram/@kourtneykardash

Fans are calling out Kourtney Kardashian for her NSFW Halloween decorations.

Three days into October, Kourtney posted a carousel of pictures to her Instagram with a simple caption that read, "Hello October." Each one was presumably meant to catch fans up with with she's been up to. There is a photo of Kourtney dressed in heels and a bomber jacket, looking down at a baby carriage. Behind her are the words "30-Rock" painted on a wall, which could be the famed 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. So far so good, this is all very innocent.

Next we find Kourtney and Travis in Nashville where the Blink-182 drummer is standing in front of the Franklin Theatre, clutching the very same baby carriage. You're never too young to take in a show! We next find ourselves looking down at a boiling pot of some sort of delicious meal, which is followed by a path of pumpkins leading up to the Kardashian-Barker resident. Halloween is upon us.

After zipping by a photo of Kourtney in the same army green bomber jacket, we mentally ask her to pick up the towel on a bathroom floor before reaching the most controversial picture in the bunch. Two enormous inflatable skeletons are posed provocatively on Kourtney and Travis's front yard. One straddles the other while they both look deeply into each other's eyes sockets. Honestly, it's very romantic, though the reactions seem to disagree.

Social media thinks Kourtney Kardashian's Halloween decorations should be kid-friendly.

It seems as if most people in the comments found the spooky scary skeletons to be too sassy. "For you being a mother that cares about what your children put in their mouths, you should be vigilant about what they see," wrote one woman. "Do better." Another person said that as a mother of four children, she found the inflatables to be disgusting.

"Don't forget to keep decorations kid-friendly" demanded one person. Several people thought that Kourtney's money was better spent on helping the victims of Hurricane Helene. At least one individual accused her of worshipping Satan. Yet another commented with, "No wonder your kid moved out." Are people OK? That's a lot to get from two inflatable skeletons getting their groove on.