Kai Cenat Returns to Streaming After 9-Month Hiatus, Launches Streamer University 2 Cenat took a step back from streaming to focus on other ventures and his mental health, and has now seemingly returned with renewed vigour to promote the second edition of Streaming University. By Anuraag Chatterjee Updated July 7 2026, 5:21 a.m. ET Source: MEGA

Kai Cenat, 24, has returned to streaming after a nine-month hiatus. Since his ‘I Quit’ video was posted in January, fans had been revisiting old clips while waiting for his comeback. In the video, Cenat discussed creative burnout and his reasons for stepping away from full-time streaming.

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Cenat’s break was limited to regular streaming; he kept other ventures going in the background and focused on his mental well-being during the time off. He returned with a simultaneous stream on YouTube and Twitch, his first dual-platform broadcast, officially opening the next chapter of his career.

Kai Cenat Couldn’t Keep Up With the Demands of His Career

In January's YouTube video, titled ‘I Quit’, Cenat explained what led him to step back from streaming. " A lot of the time, I am boxed into this box of being a streamer. So, this is one of the first times where I’m going to display something outside of my primary category," he said, adding, "I’m not even depressed. I’m not sad. It’s just for some reason I’m having a lot of self-doubt because it’s out of fear of stepping back from what I’m primarily known for, which is content creation and pursuing another goal.” The video shows him exploring his interest in fabrics and accessories, touring workshops and getting hands-on experience with production as he works on his own clothing line.

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Kai Cenat goes live for the first time in 8 months and shows off his new stream setup with different angles of his room 🔥 pic.twitter.com/d3sGdbfqIm — FearBuck (@FearedBuck) July 7, 2026

He spoke at length about the toll of being under constant scrutiny for even small decisions, given his near-constant online presence. His mother also appears in the video, encouraging him to push through the pressure rather than give in to it.

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In the video, Cenat also soft-launched his clothing brand, Vivet, and pointed fans to his YouTube channel, Kai’s Mind, where he continued sharing personal updates during his time away from streaming.

During his time off, Cenat also travelled to Italy and Switzerland to attend events and explore other creative interest. Announcing his return on July 6, Cenat wrote, “STREAM JULY 6TH AT 8 PM EST BE THERE. Missed yall.”

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What Prompted Kai Cenat’s Return?

Cenat had said from the start that his break wouldn’t be permanent, and he began teasing a comeback in June this year with a Harry Potter-inspired trailer announcing the return of Streamer University.

During his livestream, Kai Cenat took a moment to publicly apologize to his ex-girlfriend, Gigi. He said the way he ended their relationship was immature and admitted he didn’t do enough to stop the allegations surrounding her. Kai also clarified that they broke up for personal… pic.twitter.com/L7cKYRR44C — Complex Pop Culture (@ComplexPop) July 7, 2026

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His actual return wasn’t just another stream; it launched the second edition of Streamer University, the three-day event Cenat created to bring established creators and rising streamers together for workshops and seminars on building their brands.