Kai Cenat Is Chasing a New Passion — Does That Mean He Quit Streaming? "That is why I quit..." By Jennifer Farrington Published Jan. 14 2026, 10:34 a.m. ET Source: Mega

Award-winning Twitch streamer Kai Cenat dropped a heavy YouTube video on Jan. 13, 2026, titled "I Quit." This immediately prompted fans to start speculating that Kai had quit streaming.

But Kai has built his name and brand around streaming over the past five years, and he’s made a ton of money doing it. So, is he really walking away from all of that now?

Did Kai Cenat really quit streaming?

Source: Mega

Kai Cenat dropped a YouTube video on Jan. 13, 2026, titled “I Quit,” which had fans immediately thinking he was quitting streaming. But he’s not. The title is actually his way of saying he’s quitting self-doubt as he explores a new goal, and that goal is fashion.

In his 23-minute, thought-provoking video, Kai sits by a shoreline reflecting on his life, making it seem at first like he’s having a major revelation, which includes him walking away from streaming. And the title “I Quit” doesn’t exactly help. But while Kai does appear to have a major revelation, it’s not about leaving streaming behind; it’s about being ready to pursue new goals without fear.

He shares, “I quit thinking in my head of the goals I want to achieve and not pursuing them because I’m primarily known for one thing and super scared to step out that box and try new things.”

He continues, “I quit overthinking. I quit staying in my head about if the goals I pursue are going to work or not. I want to push limits to see how much I can truly create in life.” So while Kai isn’t quitting streaming, he’s signaling to his fans that he’s ready to dip into something new, and we’ve got the scoop on what that is.

Kai Cenat is shifting his focus to his fashion brand, VIVET.

In that same video where Kai shared that he’s quitting self-doubt and working on quieting the voices in his head telling him he won’t succeed at anything outside of content creation, he also shared throwback clips from October 2025. During that time, he spent three months in Italy overseeing the creation of pieces for VIVET. He can be seen visiting factories where t-shirts and shoes for the brand were being made, following the process from start to finish.

If this surprises you, seeing Kai as more than a Twitch streamer, you’re not alone. But this isn’t a spur-of-the-moment move. In fact, Kai said that during a trip to Japan, he found himself experimenting with different fashion styles and accessories, and it seems that this contributed to him developing his passion for fashion. But don’t get it twisted, he’s still Kai Cenat, and he’s still going to be streaming. But he’s ready to take on something new and expand on his creative skills.

Kai explained that VIVET isn’t just about slapping his name on a brand or being an affiliate; it’s about him being “Kai behind the scenes,” working through every step of the creative process.

He’s interested in developing a real attachment to the clothes he designs, though he admits he’s had plenty of self-doubt about pursuing this new path and how the world would receive it. “A lot of the times I am boxed into this box of being a streamer. So this is one of the first times where I’m going to display something outside of my primary category,” he said in the video.