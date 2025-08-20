Kai Cenat's 24-Hour Stream Event Is Back for What He Calls His Final Mafiathon Ever Kai Cenat's first Mafiation was in 2023. By Chrissy Bobic Published Aug. 20 2025, 12:28 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@kaicenat

As one of the most popular Twitch streamers on the platform, Kai Cenat has a certain pull over his fans that makes them hang on every word he says, especially when he makes important announcements. But when he shared during a stream that he plans to host another Mafiathon event, new viewers might have been a little unsure about what that means.

So, what is Kai Cenat's Mafiathon event? Kai calls his fan base his "mafia," which is where the name came from. And his event is all about catering to them in the biggest way by making his marathon stream exciting for viewers. Kai already tends to make headlines with his Twitch streams, but Mafiathon is on a whole other level.

What is Kai Cenat's Mafiathon event?

Mafiathon is Kai's name for his now iconic marathon event on Twitch. The first time he streamed Mafiathon was in 2023. He streamed Mafiathon 2 in late 2024. The event lasts 30 days and features a constant stream from Kai's home, 24 hours per day, seven days each week within that 30 day span. In the past, his Mafiathon event featured high profile celebrities like Snoop Dogg, Bill Nye the Science Guy, and Serena Williams, just to name a few.

Per Sports Illustrated, Kai announced Mafiathon 3 when the Las Vegas Sphere showcased a two-minute video of Kai and his Fortnite collaboration. Kai also made the announcement during a Twitch livestream. Twitch later shared a compilation on Instagram of other creators' reactions to Kai's announcement. Sports Illustrated reported that Mafiathon 3 is Kai's last event of its kind.

Kai made the announcement himself during his Aug. 19, 2025, Twitch stream. In a clip from the stream, Kai says that he plans to "conquer so many things" with Mafiathon 3. He also says that "the next time" his fans will see him will be at the start of Mafiathon 3. Anyone can watch Mafiathon 3 on Twitch, but paid subscribers get access to a subscriber-only chat and an ad-free version to be able to watch the stream in its entirety.

When is Mafiathon 3?

Kai did not share during his stream when Mafiathon 3 starts. It lasts 30 days, however, so even if some fans pop in a little late, they will get to see plenty during the course of the event. It's possible that Mafiathon 3 starts in September 2025, though. Given Kai's timing, in late August, of sharing the announcement, and his Fortnite skin bundle starting in September, it makes sense for Mafiathon 3 to start the same month.

KAI JUST ANNOUNCED MAFIATHON 3 🤯 pic.twitter.com/sPTFKv2LJ3 — AMP (@AMPexclusive) August 19, 2025