Kai Cenat Celebrates Breaking the Twitch World Record for the Third Time With Fans Kai Cenat has broken the Twitch world record for most subscribers three times as of September 2025. By Trisha Faulkner Published Sept. 25 2025, 1:18 p.m. ET

Kai Cenat knows how to put on a show — and if you’ve ever watched one of his Mafiathon streams, you know exactly what that means. There’s music, chaos, celebrity guests, and a Twitch community that shows up every time like it’s a can’t-miss event.

During one unforgettable stretch of Mafiathon 3, something much bigger happened. Kai Cenat broke the Twitch world record for active subscribers — for the third time — and his reaction proved just how much the moment meant to him.

Kai Cenat broke the Twitch world record for a third time — and gave fans all the credit.

Kai doesn’t just build hype — he breaks records with it. On Day 24 of his Mafiathon 3, he crossed the 728,000 subscriber mark on Twitch, officially topping both his own previous record and every other streamer in the platform’s history. According to a video clip of the moment shared by Twitch’s official Instagram account, the number climbed fast and peaked somewhere between 730,000 and 740,000 before settling.

Kai took to his X (formerly Twitter) account to not only celebrate the moment but to thank his fans for their support. “World record has been broken for a third time. Appreciate you guys to the fullest. Thank you, thank you. Without you guys, I’m nothing. Let’s go!” he said shortly after hitting the milestone.

That kind of honesty is a big part of why his fans stick around. Of course, the stream itself helped, too. According to Indy100, his Mafiathon 3 had featured appearances from a wide range of celebrities, including Offset, Ice Spice, and Kim Kardashian.

WORLD RECORD HAS BEEN BROKEN FOR A 3RD TIME APPRECIATE YOU GUYS TO THE FULLEST THANK YOU THANK YOU❤️WITHOUT YOU GUYS IM NOTHING LETS GOOOOO pic.twitter.com/EGtLCRUfh7 — Kai Cenat (@KaiCenat) September 24, 2025

How many subs does Kai Cenat have — and why does that number matter so much?

At the time he broke the record, Kai's subscriber count sat at over 728,600 — with some outlets putting it just shy of 730,000. Indy100 confirmed these numbers made him the most subscribed Twitch streamer of all time, again. This number does include paid, gifted, and Prime subscribers.

As those who follow Kai know, the number isn’t just a scoreboard. Each subscriber is a sign that his community is showing up. Kai constantly takes to social media to remind his followers that these numbers are not something he could accomplish on his own. His followers were not shy about joining in on the celebration as they showed their love and support for Kai while congratulating him on breaking both his record and the Twitch world record.

Now, this isn’t his first brush with making Twitch history. In 2023, he hit over 300,000 subs during his first Mafiathon, doubling that number later in the year. When Ironmouse briefly claimed the top spot, it set the stage for an even bigger comeback. Now, with his third record in the books, Kai has established a legacy as one of the all-time greats on Twitch.