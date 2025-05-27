Why Did Streamer University End? A Frustrated Kai Cenat Speaks out After Backlash "I'm never doing this s--t again. I'm never doing this f--king s--t again." By Ivy Griffith Published May 27 2025, 12:32 p.m. ET Source: Instagram / @kaicenat

It's not uncommon for projects launched by influencers and streamers to run into snags along the way. After all, most of them are content creators, not business gurus or brand-creating entrepreneurs. Yet it's rare that a creator declares something is over before it has even gotten started.

This seems to be what happened to influencer and streamer Kai Cenat. He announced the launch of Streamer University and then seemingly announced its demise not long after. But why did it end? Here's what we know about Streamer University and why Kai said he wasn't going to do it.

Why did Streamer University end?

It seemed to be over before it even started. In February 2025, Kai released a fantasy-worthy trailer announcing the launch of something he called Streamer University, designed to further the dreams of up-and-coming streamers. Yet in a May 2025 stream, Kai seemed to crash out and declare that he wouldn't be running the program after all. So what happened?

Nearly as soon as Kai started releasing details for the program, people started complaining. Either he wasn't picking the right people, or he wasn't transparent, or any number of complaints.

While on a stream in front of fans on May 16, a frustrated Kai screamed and lashed out, saying that he was never going to do something like this again. While fielding criticism, Kai responded to one chat member, "This is an idea, and I know how exciting it may be to certain people, but like, bro don't ... You don't have to let this determine who you are as a creator."

Kai Cenat crashes out and says he’s never doing Streamer University again because of the amount of money he’s spent to give streamers an experience just to get hated on again 😭 pic.twitter.com/ETg67QjIyJ — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) May 17, 2025 Source: X / @scubaryan

But the trolls and critics didn't stop, leading Kai to eventually shout, "It is my s--t! F--k! That's the thing like, I never ... Like, I'm never doing this s--t again. I'm never doing this f--king s--t again... Cause now I'm mad. Cause like, [n-word], no matter which direction I go, no matter which way I try to make sure thing is good, I always get the bad end of the stick."

Yet on May 26, 2025, Kai shared a video of himself wearing a Streamer University jacket and holding keys representative of entrants into the program. So it's back on. Which means that Streamer University did not end, but after dealing with his frustration and hurt, the streamer is back to trying to help people make their dreams come true. It does seem likely at this point, however, that this may be the only time he offers the program, considering how much criticism he has faced. Only time will tell.

What exactly is Streamer University?

So, what exactly is Streamer University? On the program's website, the mission statement reads, "At Streamer University, streamers of all backgrounds will have the opportunity to showcase their personalities as students, alongside both unrealized, upcoming, and well-established creators."

Essentially, the goal of the program is to mentor and guide beginner streamers and help them achieve their goals. It's a lofty purpose, but fits with Kai's community-oriented approach to content creation. Students at the university will attend a brief boot-camp-like program that will provide them with tools, tricks, and support from successful streamers and experts in the field. Kai has been narrowing down applicants and trying to focus on the job at hand rather than the noise surrounding the program.