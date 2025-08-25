Kai Cenat's 'Fortnite' Skin Is Coming Soon — Here's When It Drops, Despite the Controversy Kai is joining other celebrities like Shaq, MrBeast, and Billie Eilish in 'Fortnite' history. By Ivy Griffith Published Aug. 25 2025, 1:54 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @FortniteBRFeed

Having your looks turned into a Fortnite skin is a singular honor for celebrities. Whether they are players of the game or not, it means you've reached a certain level of cultural icon, and it's an honor. Streamer Kai Cenat was awarded that honor, which Epic Games announced in an August 2025 video.

Article continues below advertisement

However, Kai's elevation to a Fortnite skin isn't without controversy. Some players aren't happy with his inclusion in the Fortnite skin library, while others are defending his right to be there. Here's what we know about the release date, when the skin will drop, and why people are so torn over his elevation to a Fortnite legend.

Article continues below advertisement

Here's what we know about the release date for the Kai Cenat 'Fortnite' skin.

Kai is best known for his high-energy streams on Twitch, and his varied content which includes celebrity collaborations, pranks, and frequent gaming. But now, he has achieved a remarkable milestone as a gamer: he's getting a Fortnite skin.

Fortnite skins, which often come with special poses, weapons, or even dances or music, are reserved for people who are making waves in pop culture. Previous awardees of skins include MrBeast, Ninja, Snoop Dogg and Billie Eilish, among others. Now, Kai is joining their illustrious ranks.

Article continues below advertisement

The announcement came via a two-minute video played on the famed Last Vegas Sphere, giving a release date of September 12, 2025, according to Sports Illustrated. It's not just Kai that Fortnite is bringing into the family; they're also collaborating with Mercedes. Kai's skin pack is reported to include: Kai Cenat Skin

Back Bling

Pickaxe

Special Emote And, apparently, some sort of Mercedes in-game merch, which could include a vehicle cosmetic, a new emote, or something else.

Article continues below advertisement

Why is there so much controversy around Kai Cenat's 'Fortnite' skin?

Kai also announced that he would be starting his Mafiathon 3 stream, and it would be his last subathon, much to the chagrin of his biggest fans. However, Kai's skin announcement wasn't without pushback from some gamers.

There are a few reasons why Kai's inclusion in the skin library has been met with controversy, including the fact that he has yet to make good on a promise to build a school in Nigeria, and has failed to respond to a challenge to donate to a MrBeast charity bringing clean drinking water to vulnerable communities (via Game Rant). There was also a famed feud between Kai and fellow streamer Jynxzi, which got pretty nasty and personal, according to some.

Article continues below advertisement

On TikTok, one user commented another reason, with some fans believing that Kai's content has been changed too much recently; "Could tell immediately after Mafiathon2 that vibes had completely changed. Dude went from real and fun to watch, to scripted and extremely unchristianlike actions while trying to portray as one. Then finally the stuff that happened w Jynxzi and then the charity. Idek what else. Been stopped watching but see stuff everywhere nowadays."