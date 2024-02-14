Home > Gaming > Fortnite 35 'Fortnite' Pickup Lines to Snag More Than a Victory Royale in Your Next Match Looking to score a date? Try one of these pickup lines on your favorite 'Fortnite' player to score a different Victory Royale. By Sara Belcher Feb. 14 2024, Published 2:27 p.m. ET Source: Twitter/@SypherPKHypeman

With more than 400 million registered Fortnite players, the free-to-play title from Epic Games is one of the most popular battle royales. This also means that if you're single, there's likely another single gamer looking for love in your next chat lobby.

Article continues below advertisement

You should always be respectful to the other players when chatting during a match (lest you get banned), but an innocent pickup line while flirting over voice chat might just get you a date. If you're looking to pick up another Fortnite player, try any one of these 35 different lines and shoot your shot.

Article continues below advertisement

These pickup lines just might woo your favorite 'Fortnite' player.

"Are you Fortnite? Because I can’t imagine a game without you." “Do you have a medkit? Because you just healed my broken heart.” ''Can I be your Victory Royale?'' "Are you a Grappler? Because I want to swing into your arms and never let go." “Is your name Battle Bus? Because you take me on a thrilling ride every time I see you.” "Are you free tonight? Because I'd like to take you to Pleasant Park." “You must be a Chug Jug because you’re making me feel invincible.”

"Are you a vending machine? Because you give me everything I need." “Can I be your shield? I’ll protect you from all the stormy days.” “Is your name Fortnite? Because I’m addicted to you.” “Is your name Loot Llama? Because you’re a rare find.” “Is your name Tilted Towers? Because you make my heart race.” "Are you a launch pad? Because I want to jump into a future with you."

Article continues below advertisement

“Is your name Fatal Fields? Because I’m dying to be with you.” "Are you a Rift-To-Go? Because I want to teleport into a future with you." "Are you a Boogie Bomb? Because you have me dancing to your beat." "Is your name Dusty Divot? Because I’d explore your depths any day.” "Are you a supply drop? Because you’re the perfect package, and I can’t wait to unwrap you."

Article continues below advertisement

“You must be a Legendary Skin because you’re absolutely epic.” “Is your name Tomato Town? Because I want to be your favorite landing spot.” “Do you believe in love at first sight, or should I land here again?” “Is your name Shifty Shafts? Because you’ve shifted my world upside down.” "Are you a Legendary Weapon? Because you’re one of a kind." “Is your name Loot Lake? Because I’d dive into you anytime.”

“Are you a rift? Because you’ve transported me to another dimension of attraction.” "Are you a Chug Jug? Because you’re the healing I need to survive in this game." "Hey babe, want me to Grease up your Grove tonight?" "Are you a Shockwave Grenade? Because you send me soaring." “You must be a Legendary Emote because you’ve got the moves that make me smile.” "Are you a bush? Because I want to hide with you and watch the world go by."