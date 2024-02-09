Home > Gaming > Fortnite Not Everyone Loves the New "Go With the Flow" Emote in 'Fortnite' This new 'Fortnite' emote was inspired by a viral TikTok dance, but it's not what every players was hoping for. By Sara Belcher Feb. 9 2024, Updated 2:28 p.m. ET Source: Epic Games

One of the things that makes Fortnite continue to feel fresh is the constant rotation and addition of new emotes and skins in the item shop. The newest "Go With the Flow" Icon Series emote features a quick little dance, and the choreography actually originates from a viral dance on TikTok.

Article continues below advertisement

The "Go With the Flow" emote was inspired by this viral TikTok song.

Many of the popular emotes in Fortnite are inspired by (or taken directly from) various viral dances on TikTok, and the "Go With the Flow" emote is no different. The dance was choreographed by Madison Patten, a former teacher who now posts original dances on TikTok regularly, set to a song by artist Jenna Raine. Jenna's song, "It Is What It Is," has more than 40,000 posts using it on the popular app, and many of these videos have tens of thousands of views.

Article continues below advertisement

Jenna was formerly a part of the girl group L2M (short for Listening 2 Music), formed as a spin-off from LEGO Friends: Girlz 4 Life. After the group disbanded in 2018, she started her solo career and has since been posting her pop music on TikTok. Currently, she has 1.7 million followers on the app and has more than 2.5 monthly listeners on Spotify. Madison, who currently boasts more than 500,000 followers on the app, shared some details about the emote after it went live.

"This has been in the works for a while, all I had to do was sign off on it — I didn't do anything," Madison said in a TikTok. "I don't play Fortnite, but I might now just so that I can buy my own choreography. This is the coolest thing that's ever come out of TikTok for me. It pretty much makes all of the time I've spent on this app worth it... For something like this to happen is really cool."

Article continues below advertisement

Some 'Fortnite' players were hoping the "Go With the Flow" emote would be the dance from 'Wednesday.'

Though the new emote has already gained a lot of traction and been celebrated by Jenna and Madison's followers, there are some who aren't entirely thrilled at the launch of this new emote. For starters, when the emote was previously teased, players thought they were getting the dance that Jenna Ortega famously nailed as Wednesday Addams in Wednesday. In many of the videos online about the new emote, players are calling it a "flop."

Article continues below advertisement

"Def not what we were all expecting," one user said in the caption of their video, showing what players were expecting vs. the reality of the emote. "Fortnite did NOT cook with this one," another wrote.