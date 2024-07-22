Home > Human Interest Karen Read Is Selling Her Gorgeous Colonial Home — We Kind of Don't Blame Her Karen Read's house has more parking spaces than it knows what to do with. By Jennifer Tisdale Jul. 22 2024, Published 12:19 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

After her mistrial was declared on July 1, Karen Read is headed back to court on July 22, 2024. The 44-year-old financial analyst stood trial for allegedly running over and killing her then-boyfriend, Boston police officer John O'Keefe. And while this seems like it should be very time-consuming, she is also making another major life change.

It's been a little over two years since O'Keefe died, and Read hasn't returned to her own home in about a year. Now Karen Read's house is for sale, which is not surprising given how she's been treated throughout this process. Are you in the market for a controversial colonial house? Here's what we know.

Karen Read's house is not exactly cheap.

According to Boston 25 News, Read is selling her colonial home in Mansfield, Mass. for a cool $849,900. The RE/MAX Platinum listing describes it as a "meticulously maintained colonial" with four bedrooms, three bathrooms, and a personal favorite: central air.

The home was built in 1972, which is a decade not known for its decor, and features hardwood floors, a fireplace, and wood beam accents. If you're someone who likes cars or guests, this is the place for you. There are six parking spaces available, two of which are in the garage. Also if you're into that island life, and we don't mean beaches, the kitchen has a center island for all your middle-of-the-room cooking needs.