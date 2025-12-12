When Police Arrived at the Scene of Ryan Cooper's Murder, They Were Met With a Strange Situation There was one aspect of the crime scene that was highly unusual. By Jennifer Tisdale Updated Dec. 12 2025, 1:26 p.m. ET Source: NBC

In July 2025, Forensic Analyst Kenneth Martin testified during the murder trial of Karina Cooper. According to CBS 2 Iowa, Martin gave a "lengthy presentation" on the blood stains left behind following the murder of Karina's husband. Ryan Cooper had been fatally shot twice in the face. Based on the gunpowder marks left on Ryan's face, Martin deduced that he was shot at close range.

Article continues below advertisement

There was one aspect of the crime scene that was highly unusual. When police arrived at the Coopers's house, they found Karina straddling Ryan where he lay dead in a reclining chair. She was rubbing her face against his, along the open wounds. Prosecutors asked Martin if this would be considered altering the scene. He said yes. Where is Karina Cooper now? Here's what we know.

Article continues below advertisement

Where is Karina Cooper now?

In September 2025, Karina was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole, reports the Times-Republican. She is serving her time at the Iowa Correctional Institution for Women. The 48-year-old was arrested and charged with first-degree murder on Feb. 19, 2024, almost three years after Ryan was killed in June 2021.

Karina wasn't the only person responsible for Ryan's death. Her lover, Huston William Danker, pleaded guilty to first-degree murder in August 2025. Danker told the judge that he and Karina planned Ryan's murder together over the course of four or five months. The 28-year-old was also sentenced to life without parole, and is currently incarcerated at Iowa Medical & Classification Center until he is assigned to a prison.

Article continues below advertisement

During Karina's sentencing, Ryan's family provided heartbreaking victim impact statements to the court. Heather Cooper, Ryan's sister-in-law, spoke at length about the loss of the father of three. She described him as a quiet and gentle man who got along with everyone. Ryan and his brother, Heather's husband, ran a farm together. Aaron Cooper said those were some of his favorite times. There was something missing now.

Article continues below advertisement

Why was Ryan Cooper killed?

According to Karina's Instagram, she had 20 years of experience as a barber and tattoo artist. That's how the two met, reported The Gazette. Karina used to cut Danker's hair. As things heated up, they started figuring out ways to "eliminate" Ryan. Because all of his money was tied up in the farm, Karina proposed they figure out a way to get Ryan's $500,000 life insurance policy.

The night Ryan was killed, Karina told police she woke up when she heard loud noises. That's when she found Ryan dead on the recliner, she said. Karina claimed someone had broken into their house, though police found no evidence of a break-in or struggle. No one in the house was injured, including Karina's four children, who were there when their father was murdered. The gun was not at the scene, but when police found it, they learned it was registered to Danker.