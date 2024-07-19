Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports WNBA Rookie Kate Martin's Father Updates Fans on Her Right Leg Injury WNBA rookie Kate Martin's father, Matt Martin, updates fans about her injury, disclosing that she has bruised her Achilles tendon. By Allison DeGrushe Jul. 19 2024, Published 4:46 p.m. ET Source: Getty Images

On Tuesday, July 16, WNBA rookie Kate Martin slipped in the first quarter of the Las Vegas Aces game against the Chicago Sky and had to be helped to the locker room. Although she later returned to the bench, she was ruled out for the remainder of the game.

Article continues below advertisement

After the game, Aces head coach Becky Hammon mentioned her limited knowledge of the situation, stating that she only knew Kate suffered a lower right leg injury. Given the fact that it was a non-contact injury, Aces fans are incredibly concerned. So, are there any recent updates regarding Kate Martin's injury? Let's find out.

Source: Getty Images

Article continues below advertisement

Kate Martin's dad updated fans on her injury.

Just days after the injury, Matt Martin, Kate Martin's father, spoke with KCCI Des Moines and shared an update on Kate's condition. He disclosed that she had "bruised her Achilles tendon."

Matt noted that the timing couldn't be more ideal, as it coincided with the WNBA's month-long break for the league's All-Star break and the 2024 Summer Olympics. Thus, Kate has plenty of time to recuperate and possibly undergo physical therapy for her leg before the season resumes.

Article continues below advertisement

Kate narrowly avoided a major setback with her Achilles injury, as a rupture or tear could have sidelined her for the entire WNBA season. For those unaware, a torn or ruptured Achilles tendon requires about 6 to 12 months for full recovery.