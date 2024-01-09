Home > Entertainment Did Katt Williams Wear Fake Fendi in That Viral Interview? Mike Epps said onstage that Katt Williams wore a fake Fendi jacket in his ‘Club Shay Shay’ interview. So what’s the real story? Details. By Dan Clarendon Jan. 9 2024, Published 2:14 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/Club Shay Shay Katt Williams

We’ve already investigated that distracting necklace, but while we’re on the topic of fashion choices, what about the Fendi jacket Katt Williams wore in his no-holds-barred Club Shay Shay interview? Is it really fake, as Mike Epps said? In case you missed it, Mike called Katt out for wearing “fake” Fendi during Katt’s Jan. 3, 2024 interview with Shannon Sharpe — but then the comedian claimed that he was just “having fun” with Katt. So what should we believe?

Mike Epps initially said Katt Williams “should’ve worn something different” than the “fake Fendi jacket.”

Mike ragged on Katt’s attire at a recent stand-up comedy show, per Complex. “It’s f--ked up, man,” he said. “He just should’ve worn something different. That little hat … and that fake Fendi jacket. That’s my [n-word], though. That’s my [n-word], that’s my [n-word]!”

The actor, famous for appearing in the films Next Friday and The Hangover and for starring in the TV shows Uncle Buck and The Upshaws, joined Katt in the 2002 movie Friday After Next. The duo reunited on screen in the 2021 movie The House Next Door: Meet the Blacks 2.

FYI, Complex reports that Katt’s jacket was the real deal. It’s a $4,200 black wool jacket currently available on Fendi’s website. The luxury brand lists it as a slim-fit jacket with chest pockets, zip fastening, and a detachable sheepskin collar printed with Fendi's famous “FF” insignia.

The Joke Mike Epps said about Katt Williams Fendi Jacket pic.twitter.com/DX7MrUATp7 — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) January 7, 2024

But Mike said it was a “joke” and he “cracked on his jacket because that’s what comics do.”

When The Shade Room reported the apparent diss, Mike clapped back in an Instagram comment. “It was a joke, you stupid MFs,” he wrote.

And in an Instagram Stories video, Mike said that he “did get a little jealous” of Katt’s viral fame. “Katt broke the Internet and didn’t say my name, good or bad,” Mike said, as seen in a clip captured by the Twitter account @2Cool2Blog. “I need the press, too, [n-word], s--t. Say something about me in there, man! Say something bad about me, I don’t care. … I need the press! Man, we did a movie together. Damn!”

Mike Epps explains why he made a joke about Katt Williams jacket after his interview with Shannon Sharpe pic.twitter.com/Dfhw4XZ3xE — 2Cool2Blog (@2Cool2Blog) January 7, 2024

In a now-offline post, Mike elaborated about Katt’s interview and the state of showbiz for Black actors. “I put all these MFs on and still putting comics on today,” he wrote, per TSR. “None of y’all brave enough or care enough to work with him or come around him. Stop making this s--t so bad. We comedians. I put him in a movie when no one wanted to work with him. Some of that s--t he said was true, and some of it was not. At the end of the day, we all Black men in a business that is not ours.”