How Katt Williams Became a Proud Father to 10 Kids In his January 2024 interview on Shannon Sharpe's 'Club Shay Shay,' Katt Williams opened up about his most precious role as a father. By Elizabeth Randolph Jan. 5 2024, Published 1:42 p.m. ET

Since the early 2000s, comedy connoisseurs have followed Katt Williams’ iconic career in the industry. From his breakout role as Money Mike in Friday After Next to his unfiltered discussions about his A-list peers, Katt has a special way of ensuring he keeps people saying his name. In January 2024, Katt aired multiple grievances with comedians Steve Harvey, Cedric The Entertainer, Rickey Smiley, and more on Shannon Sharpe’s Club Shay Shay podcast.

Amid airing out the comic legends’ alleged dirty laundry, Katt used his time on the podcast to discuss a role many wouldn’t associate him with — a proud father. In multiple interviews, the Emmy winner has shared how he became a dad to his ten kids. Let’s meet Katt’s family!

Source: Getty Images

Katt Williams has ten kids, though only one is his biological child.

Katt, born Micah Williams, spent his childhood in Dayton, Ohio, after being born in Cincinnati on Sept. 2, 1973. He shared on Shannon’s podcast that he eventually left Ohio for Florida as he, like most Ohioans, grew tired of the cold winters.

After enduring homelessness and a gig as a real pimp — something that inspired his renowned pimp persona — Katt finally landed global success with his acting roles and comedy specials.

As Katt’s career expanded, so did the comedian’s family. According to The U.S. Sun, he eventually married a woman named Quadirah Locus. During their union, Katt and Quadirah had one son named Micah Jr.

Source: Getty Images

Quadirah also had seven other children from a previous relationship, which Katt adopted to shield them from the foster care system. Along the way, Katt welcomed two more children, bringing his total to 10 kids.

“I got five daughters, I got five sons,” Katt told Shannon on Club Shay Shay (via BCK Online).

When asked by Shannon why he adopted so many children, the comedian stated he “wanted to be God’s friend” his “whole life” and seemingly felt adopting them helped his cause. The comedian also saw adopting the kids as a way of giving back, which he expressed wanting to do in a 2006 interview with Howard Stern.

Despite Katt’s evident presence, he rarely shares his day-to-day life as a dad. However, he’s devoted to each of his kids, as he posted a tribute to his kids on Instagram in January 2023. “Rich Flex,” Katt wrote under a slideshow of his kids.

Katt Williams strives to give his kids more than what he had as a child.

Katt may not show himself with his children often, but the comedian’s time with them is more important to him than a family selfie. As a father of 10, Katt said on Club Shay Shay that his main goal in parenting is to give his kids an easier life than he had growing up with strict, religious parents.

“Basically, in raising kids, you just try to give them a better manual and an outline of how life works than your parents gave you,” Katt explained.

And while Katt now knows how to approach parenting, the Atlanta actor admits he hasn’t always gotten his role right. He said that, in many cases, his actions were better teachers to his kids than telling them what to do.

“I didn’t do good by leading by example, but behind the scenes, that's never what I was pushing,” Katt said. “They understood that because of my stance, a certain thing would come my way.”

“And so accountability and responsibility is part of what you are teaching,” he added. “Even if you are doing the greatest thing in the world, there is a thing called ‘no good deed goes unpunished.’”