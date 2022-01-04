Is Steve Harvey Actually a Judge, or Is He Just Playing One on TV?

According to Steve, he always "speaks the truth, the whole truth, and nothing but the truth," and that includes looking at someone standing before him and calling them "crazy." That person's response is enough to get us to watch: "Since when is that a crime?" It looks like the show will be a mixture of comedy, roast jokes, light helpful advice, and of course, laying down the "law." We're certainly seeing more laughter in this courtroom than in any other.