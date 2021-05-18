Steve Harvey's Morning Show Has Been Axed After Two Seasons on the Air

Since he began his career in the 1980s, Steve Harvey has become widely known for his mustache, his polished suits, and his sense of humor. Today, he's best known as the host of Family Feud, but Steve has an entertainment empire that stretches far beyond his hosting gig on that show. Steve also used to have a morning show on NBC called Steve, although that came to an end several years ago.

Steve's run on NBC came to an end after the network reached a deal with Kelly Clarkson to air her daytime talk show series in Steve's spot. Although Kelly may have seemed like an unconventional choice for the host of a talk show, her show has been a success for the network, even as she was forced to navigate through hosting the show remotely during the early months of the pandemic.

After just two seasons on the air in its final incarnation, Variety reported that Steve Harvey' s morning show has been canceled by the network. The final episode was filmed on May 9 of 2019 and featured an appearance from pastor TD Jakes. New episodes of the show aired through June of that year, with re-runs airing into the fall. Although Steve lost one of his morning shows, he still keeps plenty busy.

Steve Harvey had a daytime talk show for seven seasons.

Although Steve was only a couple of years old, Steve had occupied that slot in NBC's daytime lineup for seven seasons. The show began as The Steve Harvey Show and was produced by NBCUniversal. The show was filmed in Chicago and was more focused on human interest. Steve was doing his best Oprah impression, although he still allowed his personality and humor to show through.

After his five-year deal with NBC ended, Steve decided to cut a deal with IMG Original Content to produce a new version of the show. This new version would be called Steve, and would relocate the series to Los Angeles. In its final two seasons, the series put more of an emphasis on celebrity guests and comedic sketches, moving it more away from the model that Oprah had established during her decades on the air.

The show remained a steady if unspectacular performer in the ratings through the end of its run, but Variety reported that NBCUniversal was furious that Steve had cut a new deal for the production of his show. It's possible that the show's ultimate cancellation stemmed from that decision. NBC eventually made moves to develop a new high-profile show to replace it, and that led to the end of Steve.