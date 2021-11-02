Judge Judy Is Back With an All New Show and an Equally Impressive Salary

It's no secret that Judy Sheindlin is one of the highest-paid television hosts working today. By the end of Judge Judy, she was making about $47 million per year. According to Celebrity Net Worth , Judy is currently worth $440 million. You can buy a lot of robes for $440 million!

Regarding her new salary, she told The Hollywood Reporter , "Without giving you specifics, because that’s a little unseemly, my compensation has not been a secret. It’s been out there for a long time — not by me, but it got out there and had its own life. So, the folks at Amazon understood what the parameters were. There was no issue." Sounds like she's making as much as, if not more than, her previous salary.

It appears as if Judge Judy is looking forward to this next chapter in her career. She told The Hollywood Reporter that all she needed was a robe and a case, then she'll do her job. Judge Judy went on to say, "I had wonderful people producing and directing the Judge Judy program, and a couple of them will be following me to Amazon. That will keep my life on a steady keel." We are also excited about this change of venue.

Judy Justice is currently streaming on IMDb TV.