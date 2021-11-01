Judge Judy Is One Woman You Don't Want to Mess With in Court! What's Her Net Worth?

One thing super-wealthy people have in common is that they don’t necessarily always talk numbers when it comes to their income. For Judy, this seems to be the case. She told The Hollywood Reporter in 2021, “Without giving you specifics because that’s a little unseemly, my compensation has not been a secret. It’s been out there for a long time — not by me, but it got out there and had its own life." Information about her net worth certainly has spread like wildfire!