Katy Perry and Ruby Rose Situation Fuels Viral Resurfacing of Anna Kendrick Interview The 'Roar' singer's representative has denied all accusations. By Anuraag Chatterjee Published April 15 2026, 1:26 p.m. ET Source: Mega Ruby Rose said that the incident was at least 2 decades old

Katy Perry has found herself under investigation after actress Ruby Rose accused the singer of s*xual assault. Perry’s representatives have denied all allegations, stating that Rose has a well-documented history of making unsubstantiated public claims. Rose made the allegation on Threads, responding to an article about Perry’s reaction to Justin Bieber’s Coachella 2026 performance.

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Source: Mega Katy Perry

Ruby Rose posted details of the alleged incident on Threads, describing the nature of the accusation publicly. She also stated that while the statute of limitations on the alleged offense may have passed, she is exploring whether any legal action could still be taken. Now, Page Six reports that Katy Perry is under investigation in connection with the allegations made against her.

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Ruby Rose Alleges The Incident Happened 20 Years Ago

In a series of Threads posts, Ruby Rose detailed an alleged incident that she said took place in Melbourne in 2010. She claimed that while she was passed out, Katy Perry exposed herself and rubbed her private parts on Rose’s face, causing her to vomit. Rose has also stated that she has previously shared the story multiple times in public as a “fun party anecdote,” according to her own admission.

Ruby Rose has accused Katy Perry of sexually assaulting her around 20 years ago.



She alleges Perry rubbed her “disgusting v**ina” on her face, causing Rose to vomit. She adds that she filed a police report regarding the incident a few hours ago. pic.twitter.com/2qeRxhBm7E — Pop Base (@PopBase) April 13, 2026 Source: @PopBase Katy Perry being accused bu Ruby Rose has taken the internet by storm

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She opened her series of posts on Threads in response to a link shared on the platform that directed users to an article about singer Justin Bieber’s Coachella performance, which was widely criticized for being underwhelming. She wrote, “Though I am so grateful to have made it long enough to find my voice, it just shows how much of an impact trauma and sexual assault take. Thank you for seeing me.”

Regarding the allegation, she wrote, “Though I am so grateful to have made it long enough to find my voice, it just shows how much of an impact trauma and sexual assault takes. Thank you for seeing me.”

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Katy Perry’s representative has denied that the incident ever took place.

Anna Kendrick’s Talk Show Claim About Katy Perry Resurfaced

Amid the accusations that have been leveled at Katy Perry, who is reportedly under investigation by Australian authorities, an old interview of Anna Kendrick with talk show host Conan O’Brien has resurfaced. In the interview, Kendrick said, “Katy Perry finger-****ed my cl******. It was a weird night. She is very mature.”

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Source: mega Anna Kendrick