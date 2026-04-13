Katy Perry’s Viral Dig at Justin Bieber Draws Attention With Justin Trudeau “Deep down, she knows female artists like her would be crucified if they did something lazy like that." By Srimoyee Dutta Published April 13 2026, 1:43 p.m. ET Source: MEGA Katy Perry and Justin Bieber

As Justin Bieber channeled his teen self during his latest Coachella 2026 performance, one particular comment by Katy Perry stole the show. As part of his set, JB played his old music videos on a big screen on YouTube. He kept smiling throughout the performance, looking at younger JB as the crowd joined in unison.​

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Bieber returned to the festival after four years, and it was unconventional to say the least. Instead of an extravagant set, he decided to sit down with his fans and enjoy the moment. All he had was his mic and a laptop. He livestreamed his set on YouTube.

Source: MEGA Justin Bieber

For many Beliebers, who grew up alongside the 32-year-old pop star, his simple stage setup meant more than any grandiose display. His fans dubbed his performance Beiberchella and really showed up for him with loud cheers and a synced chorus. ​Watching Bieber shuffle through his playlists, Perry joked, “... he has Premium,” referring to YouTube Premium’s hassle-free viewing package that allows users to watch videos without having to sit through advertisements. “I don’t wanna see no ads,” she added.

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Did Katy Perry Only Joke During Justin Bieber's Coachella Performance?

Katy Perry made headlines as she showed up to the music festival with her beau and former Prime Minister of Canada Justin Trudeau. The lovebirds stole hearts as they appeared inseparable. ​Her light-hearted comment was caught on camera, and the clip soon spread across social media. Fans were delighted that even Katy Perry, just like any other YouTube user, hates watching ads.

Sharing the viral moment, one social media user wrote, “Moments like these are what truly define festival culture — not just the music, but the personality, spontaneity, and little lines that turn into internet gold.”

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Katy Perry Jokes 'Thank God He Has Premium' During Justin Bieber's Coachella Set https://t.co/QXsRr9lcpT pic.twitter.com/ET8vUN7bXg — TMZ (@TMZ) April 12, 2026 Source: X Katy Perry's comment during Justin Bieber's Coachella stage SOURCE; X/@TMZ

“Katy being effortlessly funny and in-the-moment shows why she’s more than just a pop icon — she knows how to connect, entertain, and leave a mark beyond the songs. It’s these unexpected moments that people replay, share, and talk about long after the music fades,” they added.

Another fan chimed in, saying, “She’s the funniest human being alive, and I’m totally here for it.” A third fan added, “Katy really is one of the most relevant people on earth, like no one goes viral this much without trying.”

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However, not every Katy Perry admirer perceived her comment as being a jovial remark. Some fans believe that it was the “Harleys in Hawaii” singer’s way of cheekily criticizing Bieber for putting together a “lazy performance.’ ​

Justin Bieber ripped for ‘lazy’ Coachella performance amid rumored ‘groundbreaking’ $10M payday https://t.co/kNXZkQL20J pic.twitter.com/PsYB3lFMss — New York Post (@nypost) April 12, 2026 Source: X Justin Bieber faces backlash for lazy performance at Coachella SOURCE: X/@NYPOST

“Deep down, she knows female artists like her would be crucified if they did something lazy like that,” one fan pointed out. ​ “It must be surreal for Katy as an artist who pours everything into her stage performances and has always invested in her show's experience to see something like that, because she knows that if it were her up there doing the same thing, she wouldn't get the same response,” another fan added.