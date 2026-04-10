Justin Bieber's 2026 Coachella Set List Seemingly Leaked — What Songs Will He Be Performing? "The rumor going around town." By Ivy Griffith Published April 10 2026, 2:35 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Pop star and former child superstar Justin Bieber has had a rough couple of years. From struggling with substance use and mental health challenges to marriage and becoming a father, he's really been going through it. Coachella 2026 was a chance for him to bring it all back in and prove that he can come through it stronger than before.

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But a Love Island star may have just stolen some of his thunder after sharing a leak of his supposed set list for Coachella, and turning the conversation to Justin's choice of songs. Here's what we know about that leak.

Source: Instagram

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Here's that rumored set list leak for Justin Bieber's Coachella 2026 performance.

Being in the right place at the right time is a brag. Love Island: USA star Nic Vansteenberghe can make. Outside of the Coachella venue, he was able to hear Justin apparently practicing for his 2026 set list and drop the deets on which songs will be making it to the stage for Beliebers to gush over.

According to Nic, who filmed himself reacting excitedly to the songs he overheard, this is the set list to expect: "Sorry"

"With You"

"So Sick"

"Favorite Girl"

"One Less Lonely Girl"

"Baby"

"I'm the One"

"All That Matters"

"Beauty and a Beat"

"Where R U Now"

"Daisies"

"Yukon"

"Devotion"

"Love Song"

"I Do"

"Speed Demon."

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According to Nic, this is just "The rumor going around town," and only time will tell if that's the real set list. But given the fact that Justin is known for mixing some of his old hits with newer favorites, it seems pretty realistic.

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Fans are stoked about Bieber's chance to make a comeback.

Let's face it, the last five years haven't been easy for Justin. Not only has he grappled with his own demons, but the release of the Epstein files, in part, has renewed conversations about abuses in Hollywood and the way young children who are in close proximity to powerful people often get abused. For someone like Justin, whose fans suspect he experienced trauma during his years as a child star, it can all be very triggering and challenging.

Add this to the fact that he became a father for the first time in 2024, and you have a recipe for an extraordinarily challenging phase in life for someone who never had a chance to develop normally, spending formative years under the microscope of fame. Which is why fans are so excited and hopeful that Coachella 2026 will be a time of renewal for Justin.

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On social media, fans are cheering on his throwback set list and hoping that this turns into a triumph for Justin instead of another public embarrassment. But one thing hasn't escaped their notice: "Beauty and a Beat" has the potential to stir some drama. One fan wrote on TikTok, "Now why tf would he play Beauty and a Beat knowing Nicki is hella hated rn, and it has Selener in itt... for the plot I guess."

@nowtoronto Justin Bieber is set to headline one of the biggest music festivals this weekend, Coachella, and the pop star's soundcheck may have given fans an early glimpse of his setlist. 👀 For more, head to nowtoronto.com. 🔗 ♬ original sound - Now Toronto Source: TikTok / @nowtoronto