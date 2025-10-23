Did Justin Bieber Open a Twitch Account? See the Latest Move That Has Fans Talking Is Justin officially a member of the Twitch community or is he just teasing fans for something bigger to come? By Danielle Jennings Published Oct. 23 2025, 4:30 p.m. ET Source: Mega

Celebrities have perfected the art of keeping the fans guessing and anticipating their next move — and Justin Bieber is an expert in the area. He recently shocked fans with news regarding streaming platform Twitch, and now they are anxiously waiting to see what happens next.

Is Justin officially a member of the Twitch community or is he just teasing fans for something bigger to come? Let’s unpack what’s going on with the Biebs.

Did Justin Bieber join Twitch?

In short, yes, Justin is now an official member of Twitch. Per Billboard, the Grammy winner opened an account on the streaming platform on Wednesday, Oct. 22, and assured fans that there was much more of him to come on the platform. His first stream featured footage of Justin giving a sneak peek at his upcoming Coachella set, playing basketball, and also shooting pool with some of his friends.

Justin is heading into a new era of consistent streaming.

“This is our space for the next few months, so excited,” he said during the stream. “I’m gonna be putting on a hell of a show for you guys at Coachella. I can’t wait.” “So, getting ready, getting the gang together, get inspired,” Justin continued. “So Beautiful.” He let his fans know that Twitch will be his new social platform of choice, as he will be live “pretty much every day,” telling them that “It’s gonna be awesome.”

Justin was previously announced as the headliner for Coachella 2026, his first performance set since the release of his latest albums, "Swag" and "Swag II."

In October 2025, Justin offered a response to his mother’s prayers for him following ongoing concerns for his mental health.

Back in September, Justin’s mother, Pattie Mallette, posted a lengthy message of prayers directed at her son, but stopped short of sharing exactly what she was praying for. “We’re cheering you on and praying for you always Justin,“ her message began. "I declare freedom, strength, clarity, and healing over you, Justin," Pattie began.

"Every chain of fear, confusion, heaviness, and pain— be broken in Jesus' name. Holy Spirit, surround him with TRUTH, LIGHT, and PROTECTION. HEAL EVERY WOUND in his heart, mind and body, seen and unseen, restore what's been stolen, and cover him in WHOLENESS," her message read.

"Fill him to OVERFLOWING with Your LOVE and COMFORT," Pattie’s message continued. "Continue to raise him up as a voice for Your Kingdom, unshaken and on fire for You Lord. Silence every voice that doesn't come from You, and let his life be a bold witness of Your power, love, and healing grace. Say amen if you agree."

