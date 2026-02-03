“Slide City” Explained — What Justin Bieber Really Means in “Yukon” “Slide city, slide city, you know what that means…” By Jennifer Farrington Updated Feb. 3 2026, 10:41 a.m. ET Source: Mega

So you’ve heard Justin Bieber’s hit “Yukon,” huh, and now you’re sitting there trying to decode what the lyrics “slide city” actually mean? Don’t worry, you’re not alone; everyone’s trying to figure it out, especially after he performed the song at the 2026 Grammys.

“Slide city” pops up in the chorus of “Yukon,” one of 21 tracks on Justin’s seventh album, ‘SWAG,” which dropped in July 2025. In the song, he sings: “Slide city, slide city / You know what that means / I'm coming up on you quickly, mhm / I bring nice things / Slide city slide / Plenty other men tryna get in the bed.” So … what does he mean?

What does “slide city” mean in Justin Bieber's song “Yukon”?

Justin Bieber is back at it again with his clever wordplay when he sings “slide city” in "Yukon." The phrase is likely a metaphor for him getting intimate with his wife, Hailey Bieber. In the music video, Hailey is present throughout, and the lyrics surrounding the phrase lead us to believe Justin is being romantically suggestive. When he sings: “And I know / You like to go slow / But we could go faster / Tell me the password,” it sounds like he’s hinting at intimacy.

Then he throws in “slide city,” which could mean him sliding over to hang out with her, since in urban slang, “slide” can also mean “I’ll come through” or “let’s be together.” On a more suggestive note, some fans interpret it as a metaphor for her lady parts during an intimate moment, if you catch the drift. And then he makes it even more obvious when he sings: “I know you like it when I tell you what you want / Keep you laying in the bed until tomorrow."

In these lines, it sounds like he’s being pretty literal in terms of getting intimate. But wait, there’s more. The lines, “Plenty other men tryna get in the bed / So I'ma get slouched instead / I know it's gon' make you beg,” also come up and might signal that he’s doing something she’s going to enjoy that makes her want him more.

Or, he could be saying that he’s playfully holding back while other men attempt to get her attention, because as anyone knows, a little playing hard to get only makes someone want it even more.

Could Justin Bieber’s song “Yukon” be him subtly confirming that he and Hailey are doing fine?

In the months before “Yukon” dropped, with the now-viral phrase “slide city,” Justin and Hailey’s relationship was rumored to be on thin ice. Maybe Justin was just tired of all the chit-chat about his marriage and wanted to clear the air, saying he and Hailey aren’t going through a rough patch.