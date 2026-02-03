Justin Bieber's Outfit for His 2026 Grammys Performance Was Definitely a Choice "I feel like I'm not supposed to be witnessing Justin Bieber sing to his wife in his underwear." By Chrissy Bobic Published Feb. 3 2026, 9:58 a.m. ET Source: Mega

It's nothing new for music fans to question why certain artists wear what they wear for performances or award shows, including the Grammys. But what people were talking about after Justin Bieber's 2026 performance at the Grammys was what he was not wearing. He was fully dressed on the red carpet, but when it came time for him to perform, he seemed to shed a few layers.

Justin performed the song "Yukon" from his album "Swag." It's his seventh studio album and one that, judging by responses on social media, gripped plenty of his fans. But what also gripped them was the fact that Justin appeared on stage in nothing but his underwear and socks. Now, people want to know why the heck Justin was in his underwear at the Grammys. And it's a valid concern, to be honest.

Why was Justin Bieber in his underwear at the Grammys?

Justin's choice to perform in his underwear at the Grammys was more than just a fashion statement. Per GQ, he wore a pair of boxers from his own clothing brand, SKYLRK. He likely wore the boxers as a way to promote his brand. Afterward, people began questioning his costume choice, so he definitely had people talking about his underwear, which seemed to be the point.

"I feel like I'm not supposed to be witnessing Justin Bieber sing to his wife in his underwear," one fan wrote on X (formerly Twitter). Another joked, "Justin Bieber gets to sing in his underwear on stage at the Grammys, but when I do it, I get kicked out of karaoke." There are sets of boxer briefs on the SKYLRK website, but at this time, there doesn't seem to be a listing for the same exact style of boxers that Justin wore on stage.

Justin Bieber came out in his socks and underwear. His stylist must be every dad in their 50s. #GRAMMYs pic.twitter.com/9CbxYv7Urf — Matt Fernandez (@FattMernandez) February 2, 2026

Although Justin walked away from the Grammys empty-handed, his song "Yukon" did earn him a 2026 Grammy nomination for best R&B performance. That's likely why he chose that song specifically to perform. But, outside of music, Justin has clearly kept busy with other business pursuits. And part of that apparently involves showcasing his brand when he has the platform to do so in front of millions of people.

Justin Bieber was also in socks on stage at the Grammys.

We now know there is a (mostly) logical reason for Justin wearing silk boxers at the Grammys, but it was also noted by some that he wore socks with his barely there ensemble. The significance of the socks is similar to why he wore the boxers, at least from a marketing standpoint. The socks he wore for his performance also appear to be from his SKYLRK brand.