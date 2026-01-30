The 2026 Grammy Performers Are Music's A-List — Here's Who's Taking the Stage TikTok stars Addison Rae and Alex Warren will make their Grammy debuts. By Ivy Griffith Published Jan. 30 2026, 5:23 p.m. ET Source: MEGA

Every year, the Grammy Awards bring Hollywood's biggest musical stars to a single stage for a night of celebration and acknowledgement. While people might disagree with who wins a specific award on any given year, what you can't argue with is the sheer amount of talent gathered into a single room. And to top off an already-spectacular night, performers take the stage to bring their A-game to audiences.

Among the 2026 performers set to take the stage at the Grammy Awards are a host of top tier singers and songwriters who are sure to bring the house down. Here's what we know about which performers were tapped for 2026's Grammy's.

Here's who the 2026 Grammy performers will be.

For 2026, the Grammy's are pulling out all the stops. While those who have been nominated are, of course, top tier, the 2026 performances almost seem like a bid to outdo the winners.

According to the Grammys' site, performers for 2026 will include: Addison Rae

Alex Warren

Andrew Watt

Brandy Clark

Chad Smith

Clipse

Duff McKagan

Justin Bieber

KATSEYE

Leon Thomas

Lola Young

Lukas Nelson

Ms. Lauryn Hill

Olivia Dean

Pharrell Williams

Post Malone

Reba McEntire

Sabrina Carpenter

Slash

SOMBR

The Marías

Trevor Noah will be hosting, and the Grammys will air on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California. Presenters for the awards will include Carole King, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Doechii, Harry Styles, Jeff Goldblum, KAROL G, Lainey Wilson, Marcello Hernández, Nikki Glaser, Q-Tip, Queen Latifah, and Teyana Taylor. And there's reportedly a secret additional presenter who has not been announced.

The 2026 Grammy nominations are a who's who of peak talent.

But you can't talk about who's taking the stage without acknowledging which artists and groups are getting the nod for awards. And 2025 was a bumper crop for music, making it a challenging field of contenders. In addition, 2026 is the first year that two new categories will be joining the lineup: Best Traditional Country Album and Best Album Cover.

For record of the year, Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, and SZA, Chappell Roan, and ROSE with Bruno Mars are all facing down for the big win. Album of the year is a showdown between Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Pusha T (with Clipse and Malice), Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Leon Thomas, and Tyler, the Creator.

Song of the year comes down to "Abracadabra," "Anxiety," "APT," "DtMF," "Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters, "Luther," "Manchild," and "Wildflower." 2026 appears to be a female-heavy year with artists like Lady Gaga and Sabrina Carpenter appearing in multiple categories.