The 2026 Grammy Performers Are Music's A-List — Here's Who's Taking the Stage
TikTok stars Addison Rae and Alex Warren will make their Grammy debuts.
Every year, the Grammy Awards bring Hollywood's biggest musical stars to a single stage for a night of celebration and acknowledgement. While people might disagree with who wins a specific award on any given year, what you can't argue with is the sheer amount of talent gathered into a single room.
And to top off an already-spectacular night, performers take the stage to bring their A-game to audiences.
Among the 2026 performers set to take the stage at the Grammy Awards are a host of top tier singers and songwriters who are sure to bring the house down. Here's what we know about which performers were tapped for 2026's Grammy's.
Here's who the 2026 Grammy performers will be.
For 2026, the Grammy's are pulling out all the stops. While those who have been nominated are, of course, top tier, the 2026 performances almost seem like a bid to outdo the winners.
According to the Grammys' site, performers for 2026 will include:
- Addison Rae
- Alex Warren
- Andrew Watt
- Brandy Clark
- Chad Smith
- Clipse
- Duff McKagan
- Justin Bieber
- KATSEYE
- Leon Thomas
- Lola Young
- Lukas Nelson
- Ms. Lauryn Hill
- Olivia Dean
- Pharrell Williams
- Post Malone
- Reba McEntire
- Sabrina Carpenter
- Slash
- SOMBR
- The Marías
Trevor Noah will be hosting, and the Grammys will air on Sunday, Feb. 1, 2026, live from the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles, California.
Presenters for the awards will include Carole King, Chappell Roan, Charli xcx, Doechii, Harry Styles, Jeff Goldblum, KAROL G, Lainey Wilson, Marcello Hernández, Nikki Glaser, Q-Tip, Queen Latifah, and Teyana Taylor.
And there's reportedly a secret additional presenter who has not been announced.
The 2026 Grammy nominations are a who's who of peak talent.
But you can't talk about who's taking the stage without acknowledging which artists and groups are getting the nod for awards.
And 2025 was a bumper crop for music, making it a challenging field of contenders. In addition, 2026 is the first year that two new categories will be joining the lineup: Best Traditional Country Album and Best Album Cover.
For record of the year, Bad Bunny, Sabrina Carpenter, Doechii, Billie Eilish, Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, and SZA, Chappell Roan, and ROSE with Bruno Mars are all facing down for the big win.
Album of the year is a showdown between Bad Bunny, Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Pusha T (with Clipse and Malice), Lady Gaga, Kendrick Lamar, Leon Thomas, and Tyler, the Creator.
Song of the year comes down to "Abracadabra," "Anxiety," "APT," "DtMF," "Golden" from KPop Demon Hunters, "Luther," "Manchild," and "Wildflower."
2026 appears to be a female-heavy year with artists like Lady Gaga and Sabrina Carpenter appearing in multiple categories.
But of course like every Grammy Awards ceremony before it, 2026 is a year where anything could happen. More things go into the decisions than song popularity, so while fans often think they know how a song or artist should be rewarded, the committee doesn't always agree.
The 2026 Grammy Awards air at 8 p.m. ET/ 5 p.m. PT on CBS Television as well as Paramount +.