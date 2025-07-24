Kaylee Goncalves's Sister Eviscerated Bryan Kohberger During Her Victim Impact Statement "The truth is, the scariest part about you is how painfully average you turned out to be." By Jennifer Tisdale Published July 24 2025, 1:17 p.m. ET Source: YouTube/NewsNation; YouTube/The National Desk

The road to Bryan Kohberger's sentencing was long and riddled with bumps. In November 2022, Kohberger murdered four University of Idaho students while they slept in an off-campus house. He was arrested a month later and waived his right to a speedy trial. A guilty plea was entered for Kohberger after he chose to remain silent. His trial date was pushed back a couple of times for various reasons, causing much frustration for the victims' families.

Once the idea of the death penalty became more of a reality, Kohberger changed his plea to guilty. The plea deal included a recommendation of four consecutive life sentences without the possibility of parole, 10 years for the burglary charge, and also stated that Kohberger will be unable to appeal. In July 2025, family members of his victims shared their impact statements. The sister of Kaylee Goncalves delivered an emotional gut-punch to Kohberger that should be studied. It was something else.

Kaylee Goncalves's sister's victim impact statement also included Maddie Mogen.

Like her sister, Alivea Goncalves is petite and pretty. It's her stature that made the grieving sister's victim impact statement all the more earth-shattering. During what must have been an incredibly difficult and emotional time, Alivea was measured and laser-focused on the task at hand.

The full victim impact statement can be read here, but the parts that stand out deserve a mention. Alivea included Kaylee's best friend Maddie Mogen in her statement, referring to them both as her sisters. She told Kohberger that her role in their lives was as a fighter and protector. She described Kaylee and Maddie using words Kohberger could never be: loved, accepted, vibrant, accomplished, brave, and powerful.

Alivea went on to say that while the world rejected Kohberger, Kaylee and Maddie would have been kind. "They would have shown mercy," she said. As Alivea detailed the rage she has felt since their deaths, she also realized she had to keep fighting for them. "My true final act of love was to continue on without them for them," said Alivea. This meant not giving Kohberger what he wanted, her tears. "I won't feed your beast," she said.

Alivea Goncalves told Bryan Kohberger he was a coward and a wannabe.

One of the more interesting parts of Alivea's impact statement was when she asked Kohberger a series of questions that had been burning in her body throughout a process that lasted nearly two years. She asked obvious questions like, "What were Kaylee's last words?" Alivea was interested in the details of the crimes, such as the location of the murder weapon. There were odd questions about his physical appearance, like his missing eyebrow hair. Did he shave them or pull the hair out manually?

Many of Alivea's questions were heartbreaking. "Why did you choose my sisters?" Some weren't rhetorical and seemed as if they were meant to chip away at his ego. "How does it feel to know the only thing you failed more miserably at than being a murderer is trying to be a rapper," asked Alivea. At one point, she wanted to know if he was terrified of being ordinary.

The last part of Alivea's impact statement was a series of insults hurled at a silent Kohberger. She called him a wannabe who wasn't special. "You act like none can ever understand your mind," said Alivea, "but the truth is you're basic." Alivea said no one is scared, intimidated, or impressed by Kohberger. "The truth is, the scariest part about you is how painfully average you turned out to be."