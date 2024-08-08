Home > Entertainment > Celebrity > Sports > Summer Olympic Games Is Kenneth Rooks Married? The Olympic Steeplechaser Is the Second-Fastest American Ever "I'm super grateful to share this experience with my family, my wife..." By Jamie Lee Published Aug. 8 2024, 11:59 a.m. ET Source: Getty Images

After Olympic track star Kenneth Rooks won the silver medal in the 3,000-meter steeplechase on Aug. 7 at the 2024 Summer Olympic Games in Paris, he was elated, of course — and he said that he was grateful to share this experience with his loved ones.

Article continues below advertisement

"After the race, I was like, what the heck just happened?" he told Deseret News. "That was amazing. Incredible. I was just trying to take it all in. I’m super grateful to share this experience with my family, my wife, my in-laws and Coach [Ed] Eyestone." Speaking of his wife ... who is Kenneth married to?

Article continues below advertisement

Who is Kenneth Rooks married to?

According to a page we found for Kenneth and his wife on The Knot, the track star married Taylor Human on Feb. 17, 2024, in Sandy, Utah. The two are currently living in Utah, according to the Walla Walla Union-Bulletin.

Based on one of Kenneth's Instagram posts, it looks like the couple got engaged in February 2023, with Kenneth writing at the time: "So blessed to have fallen in love with you .... So grateful that you want to marry me. I am a lucky man!"

Article continues below advertisement

Though Kenneth hails from Washington state, he attended college in Utah at Brigham Young University in Provo, where he studied civil engineering. Though it's unclear if BYU is where he met Taylor, it looks like Taylor also studied at BYU. According to this post from the BYU Humanities Instagram page, Taylor was still a student as of February 2024, majoring in Spanish studies.

Article continues below advertisement

The post also had a quote from Taylor about how music plays a role as a second language in her life. "Music is a wonderful way to connect with people," Taylor said. "When someone has the same taste in music as me, I immediately connect better and want to jam out with them in the car all the time. Latin music especially makes me happy as it makes me want to move and dance but also brings back fond memories of birthday and ward parties in Mérida, México, and walking the friendly streets of Bakersfield, CA."

Article continues below advertisement

Based on Taylor's profile picture on her Instagram page (which is private), it looks like she and her husband like to get outdoors, as the two appear to be hiking in her photo. She mentions in her Instagram bio that she is part of the California Bakersfield Mission.

And though it looks like she goes by Taylor Rooks now (based on her Instagram username, which is tay.human.rooks), you might get her name confused with a different Taylor Rooks — that is, the sports journalist and broadcaster.

Article continues below advertisement