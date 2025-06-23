What Is Coastal Carolina Head Coach Kevin Schnall’s Net Worth? After beginning his college coaching career in 2001, Kevin went on to become the assistant head coach at Coastal Carolina University in 2016. By Danielle Jennings Published June 23 2025, 11:50 a.m. ET Source: Mega

The world of college sports can be an intense one, as players, fans, and coaches can get pretty passionate in the midst of all the action. This is exactly what happened with Coastal Carolina head coach Kevin Schnall. With the increased interest in him due to recent events, fans have been wanting to find out more about him, including how much his position pays.

After beginning his college coaching career in 2001, Kevin went on to become the assistant head coach at Coastal Carolina University in 2016. Eight years later, he was officially named as the baseball team’s head coach in June 2024.



What is Kevin Schnall’s net worth?

While his official net worth is unknown, Kevin’s salary as head coach of Coastal Carolina is in the six-figure range. According to the South Carolina Department of Administration’s website, as of February 2025, Kevin’s salary is $375,768, and he ranks as one of the university’s Top 10 highest-paid employees. His salary also easily makes him the highest-paid member of the baseball division’s staff.

Why was Kevin Schnall ejected in June of 2025?

During the College World Series Finals on Sunday, June 22, Kevin was formally ejected from the game following an altercation with an umpire, according to ESPN. His ejection was based on his alleged bumping of an umpire during the first inning of the game. First base coach Matt Schilling was ejected as well.



Per the NCAA, after arguing about balls and strikes during the game, Kevin was Ben an initial warning, but when he refused to leave the field immediately, he was ejected instead. After his ejection, he went to the field and continued to argue, then spent the remainder of the game in the clubhouse. Associate head coach Chad Oxendine took over coaching duties for the rest of the game, however, Coastal Carolina lost to LSU 5-3, snagging the team its second national championship title in three years.

What did Kevin say about his ejection from the game?

After the intense game, Kevin spoke with the media and didn’t hold back on how he felt about being ejected. "As an umpire, I feel like it's your job to manage the game — the national championship game — with some poise, some calmness and a little bit of tolerance," he said, per ESPN.

"I'm not sorry. Not for what happened, but that this season is over," Kevin said. "There's 25,000 people there, and I vaguely heard a warning issued. I was an assistant coach for 24 years and treated like second grade — a second-level citizen — and you can't say a word. Now, as a head coach, I think it is your right to get an explanation of why we got warned.”

"I'm 48 years old. I shouldn't get shooed by another grown man,” he continued. “So, when I come out to ask what the warning is, a grown man shooed me. So, at that point, I can now hear him say he's issued a warning for arguing balls and strikes. At that point, I said, 'because you missed three at that point.' Ejected."



"If that warrants an ejection, I'm the first one to stand here like a man and apologize," Kevin continued. "Two words that define our program are: 'Owning it.' And what does that mean? You have to own everything that you do, without blame, without defending yourself, without excuses."

"You guys watch the video," he implored to the media. "There was a guy that came in extremely aggressively and tripped over Campos' foot, embarrassed in front of 25,000 people. He immediately goes 'Two-game suspension' and says 'bumping the umpire.' The umpire immediately does that. There was no bump. He was embarrassed.”