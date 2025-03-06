Washington Huskies College Baseball Team Gets VIP Treatment In Las Vegas It’s already clear that Circa Las Vegas has earned its title as a pro athlete/celebrity magnet, but now also seems to work as a good luck charm. By Reese Watson Published March 6 2025, 4:22 p.m. ET Source: Circa

The Washington Huskies baseball team ended their three-game run at the Las Vegas Classic last Sunday, beating Texas Tech 12-8 in an action-packed showdown. The night prior, the boys fueled for their well-earned victory at the best place to do such – Barry’s Downtown Prime, the award-winning steakhouse inside of Circa Las Vegas. Coincidence? Likely not.

Article continues below advertisement

UW team members Colton Bower, Malakhi Knight, Carson Crawford, and AJ Guerrero met up with Circa executive Richard Wilk, who treated them to the Vegas VIP life! The baseball pros indulged in countless appetizers, specialty steaks, and the most mouth-watering desserts known to man. When it comes to serving skilled athletes, Barry’s is known for fueling the best-of-the-best!

Following their top-notch dining experience, they snapped some photos at the restaurant’s lavish red carpet, then ventured up to Circa’s 60th floor where they entered Legacy Club – the hotel’s elegant rooftop cocktail lounge with stunning panoramic views of the Las Vegas Valley.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: Circa

The day after their unbeatable Vegas excursion, the Washington Huskies crushed their game with a victory over Texas Tech! When the stakes are high, some sizzling steaks are sure to do the trick. The downtown Summerlin crowd was buzzing with excitement at the Las Vegas Ballpark, watching the action unfold. Bower was 2-3 at the plate with a home-run, a walk, and 2 RBI. Knight was 3-4 with a pair of doubles, a home-run, and 2 RBI. Guerrero was 1-4 and also provided power with a home-run and 2 RBI of his own.

Article continues below advertisement

Once the Washington coaching staff got word of the team’s pre-game dining festivities, they immediately needed to know what the hype was all about! Head coach Eddie Smith, and assistant coaches, Mike Gange, Connor Lambert, and Damon Lessler, stepped into Barry’s Downtown Prime and were instantly glad that they did. After their exceptional feast, the crew posed for some photos on the red carpet with their buddy Ian Ritchie Sr. (father of Atlanta Braves 2022 MLB Draft 1st- round pick JR Ritchie), and his wife Tori.

Source: Circa

Article continues below advertisement

Following the photo op, the squad took in all of Circa’s beauty – from the world’s largest sportsbook with a 78 million-pixel screen, to Stadium Swim – Circa’s year-round monumental outdoor pool amphitheater, consisting of six pools, countless cabanas, and a 143-ft. screen for all the sports viewing pleasure!