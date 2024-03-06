Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok Passenger Battles Child on Airplane Trying to Close Her Window — Internet Sides with Her "Not y’all siding w the kid it’s literally not their window and age has nothing to do w it they not even old enough to have paid for that seat" By Mustafa Gatollari Mar. 6 2024, Published 8:13 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @vmaymah

Many would argue that tropes/stereotypes usually exist for a reason: they're rooted, at least somewhat, in truth. Take parents who don't know how to keep their children's behavior in check while flying — often even flight attendants will call out this behavior as ultimately unsavory and not fun to deal with.

It isn't only passengers who are left upset / bewildered by some unruly kids who like to treat airplanes like their own personal temper tantrum chamber in the sky. But there was one TikToker who decided to take a stand against a child who thought that they could just close a window shade while flying on an airplane and not have anyone else do anything about it.

They recorded the incident and a lot of people applauded her for her actions, so much so that word traveled fast over the internet about the woman's clip, culminating in a whopping 18.3 million views on the popular social media application.

"POV: the kid in front of me thinks he can close MY window shade," TikToker Umaymah (@vmaymah) writes in a text overlay of a video she recorded while zipping through the friendly skies.

In the clip, a child can be see closing the window shade on a flight, probably because the brightness was bothering him. Umaymah didn't seem too thrilled with the liberties this young boy was taking to prevent her from gazing at the clouds at 40,000 feet.

So she took it upon herself to pull it back up, something that the kid wasn't having as he summarily pulled it right back down. She caught him trying to pull it back down again, stopping it midway.

Source: TikTok | @vmaymah

The child's hand lingered by the window for a bit before they realized that there was someone actively challenging their window shade dominance. Their hand quickly shrinks away before the video ultimately ends.

"Its my window," Umaymah writes in a caption for the window, and it seemed like there were a lot of people who weren't exactly supportive of a mindset that allows kids to just do whatever they want without consideration for others.

"i LOVE the direct confrontation" one person penned. Someone else thought that it was a whack of the kid, or anyone for that matter it seems, to try and close a window during the day while on a flight. "If I sit next to a window, I want to look out of the window..... who closes the window blind on a day flight?

Source: TikTok | @vmaymah

There was another user on the app who speculated that due to the kid's behavior, he was probably an "iPad kid" who was trying to minimize the glare on his tablet's screen at all costs: "You know he’s trying to do that cause he’s getting glare on his iPad"

One commenter wondered aloud about the way airlines space out their seating arrangements/window placements on their flights: "Never understood why they don’t just put the mirror directly next to the person"

While someone else said that this incident makes for a perfect case for the existence of "family only" airlines: "Another reason why families should have separate planes"

Source: TikTok | @vmaymah

While someone else replied that they couldn't even imagine how someone could be capable of engaging in this type of behavior: "I would’ve immediately gotten embarrassed if someone opened it again after I closed it"

According to another user on the app, it seems like this type of thing happens more often than not, as they wrote: "The person in front of me did this on my last flight and I was completely fine with it being closed but I did this out of spite instead"

And then some thought that this type of behavior could be entirely explained by what the child's parents did and didn't decie to do when raising them: "Makes my blood boil. Entitlement of parents who don’t look what their kids doing!"