"I Miss Stressing My Family Like This": Internet Reacts to Kid Telling Mom About Last-Minute Project

By Sarah Kester Apr. 30 2024, Published 5:38 p.m. ET

It’s a scenario parents know all too well: their child stumbles into their room late at night to deliver some bad news. While it’s normally about them throwing up on the carpet or being scared from a nightmare, one kid dropped a bombshell that a school project was due the next day.

The video has since gone viral on TikTok, with people loving the child’s calm delivery and the mom’s equally calm response to this last-minute request. Keep reading for more.

The video was posted by TikTok user Gabriela Palacios (@gabbsgarden).

“My son at 9:30 telling me he has a diorama on kimono dragons due tomorrow,” read the text overlay. The video, which has over 6.6. million views, starts with Gabby’s son, Leo, talking softly. Gabby revealed in the comments that he whispered so as not to wake up his baby sister. “Bro spawned in my room to deliver stressful ASMR #asmr,” the caption read.

“I just remembered about something I’m supposed to do tomorrow," the son began. He went on to calmly explain that he got a paper from his teacher and his friends were telling him that he had to make a diorama of one of the creatures he was researching in school.

“I told you about it,” he insisted. “It’s Komodo dragons as in the background.” He continued on, unsure about a few things, such as whether the paper was in the backpack and whether the backpack was in the car.

However, he knew with absolute certainty that the project was due the next day. “But at least I know I have to do it and I have to hand it in tomorrow,” he said.

“It’s due tomorrow?” the concerned mom asked. “You want me to do this tonight?” “We’ll I don’t think so, but I think it’s required,” the son replied. The mom was understandably concerned about the late timing. “And you’re just telling me this now?” “Because I forgot,” the son said, followed by a sincere apology. “I’m so sorry.”

“It’s OK, baby,” the mom replied. When she said they can look at it, the boy had a sweet response. “If you want you can take a little rest or let’s look at it now."

In the comments, many users saw similarities between the little boy's appearance and the character Aang in Avatar: The Last Airbender. “Girl if you don’t help the last airbender!!” read this comment, which received over 99K likes. Other users knew exactly what was in store for the mom and her child.

“Midnight run to Walmart for diorama supplies!” a user commented. Many parents could relate to their child dropping a school assignment on them at the last second. “Omg I think I have PSTD I was not expecting such a patient response from you,” a woman replied with crying emoji. And some could relate to the child: "I miss stressing out my family like this," one person said. In addition to the mom’s patience, many praised the boy for being able to admit his mistake and ask for help.

"'I’m so sorry' — he’s aware he made a mistake, meaning little consequence is required, this is just," another user wrote with green check marks. "Look at how well he articulated his situation and his apology! What an ICON," another user wrote.