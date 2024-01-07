Home > Viral News > Influencers > TikTok “He Must Not Pay Attention” — Woman Slams Boyfriend for Proposing with Silver Engagement Ring A woman sparked a viral debate on the importance of engagement rings after complaining about her fiance getting her a "silver" band. By Mustafa Gatollari Jan. 7 2024, Published 9:19 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @keely1123

A TikToker sparked a viral debate on the importance of engagement rings, and the the thought that folks put into them when proposing to their partners. Keely Grace (@keely1123) uploaded a viral clip to the video-sharing application that clocked in a whopping 21.4 million views and counting.

Keely writes in a text overlay of her video that depicts her showing off her ring in front of a sleeping man: "I'm so pissed. he proposed with a silver ring even tho I'm a gold girly. he must not pay attention to the little things"

Playing underneath the clip of the woman's proposal ring conundrum is the audio of a tormented Matthew McConaughey from a climactic scene of Interstellar where he, trapped and separated from his daughter, screams bloody murder in the hopes that she will hear him.

Her video seemed to suggest that she was suffering legitimate anguish over receiving a base metal for her engagement ring that wasn't her first preference, and it sparked a viral debate in the comments section of the TikTok among various users on the platform.

There was one user who said that she had every right to be upset and that if her significant other didn't know she was a "gold girly" then this was a legitimate issue: "it does speak volumes tho, every bf should know what colour jewellery u wear everyday"

It was a sentiment that was echoed by another TikToker who wrote: "This is 100% THAT DEEP" "That would make me overthink a lot lmao," someone else said. While another person remarked this kind of oversight would be a dealbreaker for them and they would not accept to marry their boyfriend if he got them a gold engagement ring.

One TikToker said that the metal-choice-miss was less about the physical ring itself and more about the fact that he doesn't take the time or consideration to know about his significant other's likes/dislikes.

However, there were those who couldn't wrap their heads around the fact she was making such a big deal over the fact that the ring was silver and not gold: "This scream ungrateful" Someone else penned: "WHY IS EVERYONE IN THE COMMENTS ON HER SIDE"

One user wrote that the kind of band that the man selected was irrelevant because at the end of the day he wifed her up: "Y’all talking about the color but that man put a ROCK on her finger" Someone else thought that the dude was making a big mistake deciding to marry someone who aired out her metal preferences on social media like this: "Poor guy he deserves better"

The debate about the importance of the ring basically boiled down to two comments: there was one person who speculated that zero thought on his end went into the ring which is a surefire sign he doesn't care about her: "Yall its an engagement ring why should she be 'grateful' just for a man picking a random ring because I'm sure it was random"

And there was someone else who said that the ring is just a symbol of someone stating that they want to spend the rest of their life with you and that the aesthetics of this symbol is irrelevant as the meaning behind it is more important: "An engagement ring is a gift. The promise of spending life with each other is much more important than the aesthetics of a ring"

And while it's entirely possible that the TikToker's ring post was a joke, as several of her relationship-themed uploads seem to be, the debate around engagement rings and the people who care about them has raged on and probably will continue for as long as people are getting married.

There are throngs of men who have spoken out against the idea of plopping down a ton of cash on a ring simply because diamond companies invested heavily into marketing campaigns convincing folks that these stones are precious and rare, when in reality there are other gemstones that surpass diamonds in beauty and exclusivity.

The psychology of engagement rings and what they say about one's partner has often been discussed as well: while they have their naysayers who point out that most bling-hungry brides-to-be are mindless zombies being hoodwinked by great ads and collective social pressure to floss for everyone but the person they claim to love, there are others who say that the personal attention given to an engagement ring during a proposal speaks volumes about a person's feelings for their beloved.