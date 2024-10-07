Home > Viral News > Trending > TikTok Kid Is Convinced “Spiced Coke” Is an Alcoholic Beverage His Friends Accidentally Drank "Poor guy thinks you’re laughing WITH him." By Mustafa Gatollari Updated Oct. 7 2024, 10:10 a.m. ET Source: TikTok | @morgandeardeuff

A woman documented the hilarious interaction she had with her nephew who thought cans of spiced Coca-Cola were actually "spiked." His inability to narrow down the difference between the two words culminated in a viral TikTok that's garnered over 4.8 million views. Uploaded by Morgan Deardeuff (@morgandeardeuff), the clip has resonated with viewers on the platform who joined in on the social media user's infectious laughter.

Article continues below advertisement

"My nephew told me his friends accidentally drank alcohol the night before. So I asked him to show me what they drank," she writes in a text overlay of her video. She can be heard speaking to her nephew from behind the camera. "So this is what kids your age drank last night. But you didn't drink it, right?"

"No. I was about to," the social media user's nephew, who is perusing his phone, says during their conversation. He then turns his phone around to reveal what the alcoholic beverage is: Spiced Coke.

Article continues below advertisement

@morgandeardeuff My nephew thought his friends accidentally drank alcohol and it was SPICED COKE😭 spicedcoke @Coca-Cola ♬ original sound - Morgan Deardeuff Source: TikTok | @morgandeardeuff

After he pulls up the picture and presents it to her camera lens, Morgan can be heard laughing to herself from right behind the lens. "They thought it was real Coke," she can be heard exclaiming off-camera.

Article continues below advertisement

As the video continues, it becomes apparent Morgan and others in the room are having a difficult time suppressing their laughter. Her nephew then holds up a smartphone to the lens, showing off the "spiked" beverage his friends drank from an online retailer's product page.

The canned drink in question reads "Coca-Cola Spiced," which the beverage conglomerate states contains a combination of raspberry and spice flavorings paired with its iconic soda. What the company does not say it includes, however, is alcohol.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @morgandeardeuff

This was a detail lost on the young man in Morgan's video. It seems that he thought the words "spiced" and "spiked" meant the same exact thing.

Article continues below advertisement

"It is SPICED Coke. SPICED!!!! He thought it was SPIKED," she writes in an overlay of the video. He takes the phone away from the lens as he goes on to say that he didn't read the back of the product's packaging.

However, it's his next comment that makes Morgan and others in the room off-camera erupt into laughter. "Some kids are dumb and they thought it was spiced," he says, in an almost too-good-to-be-true misunderstanding.

Article continues below advertisement

Source: TikTok | @morgandeardeuff

The young man chuckles to himself seemingly in total assurance of the fact that he was smart enough to ensure he didn't accidentally partake in any underage drinking. "Some of the kids are dumb there if they thought there they thought it read spiced. But it's spiked," he says, still holding the phone up, fully confident in his speech.

Article continues below advertisement

Morgan can't stop laughing as her nephew, oblivious to just how wrong he is with his assertion, continues to rag on his friends who couldn't clock a can of spiced Coca-Cola to save their lives.

So what caused the gathering of young men to drink what they thought was a bunch of hard Coca-Colas? A spicy ghost pepper nut challenge. Morgan's nephew explained that since he grabbed the last bottle of water from the mini-fridge, his friends had to chug the only other drinks inside the refrigerator.

Article continues below advertisement

"OK, so we tried this like nut with like ghost pepper in it and everybody got thirsty so I grabbed the last water. So the only thing that was left in the mini-fridge was this. And then, they thought it was spiced," he said, again, not knowing the hilarious mix-up that he made.

Source: TikTok | @morgandeardeuff

Article continues below advertisement

TikTokers who saw the video also seemed to find the young man's mix-up just as hilarious as much as Morgan did. One person penned, "Poor guy thinks you’re laughing WITH him."

Someone else replied, "This is so wholesome. You should feel so proud that your child feels comfortable telling you stuff about his life and his friends." Another remarked, "The way he’s so confident it’s spiked and not spiced literally me tho, just wait till he finds out."