‘High Stakes Poker’ Star Sam Kiki Rang in 4/20 With Tom Dwan, Jungleman, and a DoorDash Driver Who Left $700 Richer The session also had a charitable side. By Distractify Staff Published April 27 2026, 1:59 p.m. ET Source: Sam Kiki

Most people celebrated 4/20 with a joint and a couch. Sam 'Señor Tilt' Kiki celebrated it by “smoking nonstop” and playing heads-up poker against some of the biggest names in the game.

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On Monday, April 20, the MonkeyTilt founder fired up a five-hour livestream battling Tom Dwan, Daniel "Jungleman" Cates, and social media star Bryce Hall heads-up. Thousands of people tuned in live.

"Last night we randomly decided to celebrate 4/20 by smoking nonstop from 5 p.m. PT and battling @TomDwan @junglemandan and @BryceHall heads up," Kiki wrote on X the following day. "We streamed for 5 hours. It felt like the good old days of poker."

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Source: Sam Kiki

For anyone unfamiliar with the lineup, it reads like a poker Mount Rushmore plus a wildcard. Dwan, widely regarded as one of the greatest online players ever, was long considered High Stakes Poker's biggest all-time winner from the show's original run with roughly $1.8 million in winnings before Kiki shattered it this season. He also won a $3.1 million pot on Hustler Casino Live in 2023, one of the largest in televised poker history.

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Jungleman, a two-time WSOP bracelet winner with over $18 million in live tournament earnings, has built a reputation as one of the best heads-up players to ever sit at a table. Last summer, he won about $15.1 million during a marathon battle in Cyprus.

Then there was Hall, the 23-million-follower TikTok creator who has been steadily building poker credibility after winning Celebrity Poker Tour Game Night III in August 2024. The reactions on X suggest he held his own. "Bryce was out here playing better than the pros," one commenter wrote.

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The session also had a charitable side. Jungleman pledged $4,000 to charity, Hall committed $2,500, and Kiki matched both, bringing the total to $13,000. Kiki asked followers to send ideas for where the money should go, and the replies ranged from animal rescues to a nonprofit for veterans with traumatic injuries.

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And in what might be the most Señor Tilt moment of the night, Kiki gave a DoorDash driver who showed up during the stream the opportunity to win $700. The driver won.

Kiki, who broke both all-time High Stakes Poker records earlier this year and recently offered to stake Kylie Jenner $500,000 to play on a poker livestream, has been on a run that's hard to compare to anyone else in the game right now. Season 16 of High Stakes Poker — expected to feature some of Kiki's record-breaking sessions — is set to premiere on PokerGO in the coming weeks.