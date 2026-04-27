‘High Stakes Poker’ Star Sam Kiki Rang in 4/20 With Tom Dwan, Jungleman, and a DoorDash Driver Who Left $700 Richer
The session also had a charitable side.
Most people celebrated 4/20 with a joint and a couch. Sam 'Señor Tilt' Kiki celebrated it by “smoking nonstop” and playing heads-up poker against some of the biggest names in the game.
On Monday, April 20, the MonkeyTilt founder fired up a five-hour livestream battling Tom Dwan, Daniel "Jungleman" Cates, and social media star Bryce Hall heads-up. Thousands of people tuned in live.
"Last night we randomly decided to celebrate 4/20 by smoking nonstop from 5 p.m. PT and battling @TomDwan @junglemandan and @BryceHall heads up," Kiki wrote on X the following day. "We streamed for 5 hours. It felt like the good old days of poker."
For anyone unfamiliar with the lineup, it reads like a poker Mount Rushmore plus a wildcard.
Dwan, widely regarded as one of the greatest online players ever, was long considered High Stakes Poker's biggest all-time winner from the show's original run with roughly $1.8 million in winnings before Kiki shattered it this season. He also won a $3.1 million pot on Hustler Casino Live in 2023, one of the largest in televised poker history.
Jungleman, a two-time WSOP bracelet winner with over $18 million in live tournament earnings, has built a reputation as one of the best heads-up players to ever sit at a table. Last summer, he won about $15.1 million during a marathon battle in Cyprus.
Then there was Hall, the 23-million-follower TikTok creator who has been steadily building poker credibility after winning Celebrity Poker Tour Game Night III in August 2024. The reactions on X suggest he held his own. "Bryce was out here playing better than the pros," one commenter wrote.
The session also had a charitable side. Jungleman pledged $4,000 to charity, Hall committed $2,500, and Kiki matched both, bringing the total to $13,000. Kiki asked followers to send ideas for where the money should go, and the replies ranged from animal rescues to a nonprofit for veterans with traumatic injuries.
And in what might be the most Señor Tilt moment of the night, Kiki gave a DoorDash driver who showed up during the stream the opportunity to win $700. The driver won.
Kiki, who broke both all-time High Stakes Poker records earlier this year and recently offered to stake Kylie Jenner $500,000 to play on a poker livestream, has been on a run that's hard to compare to anyone else in the game right now. Season 16 of High Stakes Poker — expected to feature some of Kiki's record-breaking sessions — is set to premiere on PokerGO in the coming weeks.
"We need to do this more," Kiki wrote at the end of his post. Based on the response, the poker world agrees. And apparently, so does Dwan — the two ran it back Wednesday night with another two-hour session on stream.