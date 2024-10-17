Home > Human Interest Kitty Menendez's Sister Says Enough Is Enough — The Menendez Brothers Should Be Free "My sister could have protected her kids. That was her job." By Jennifer Tisdale Published Oct. 17 2024, 7:45 p.m. ET Source: Mega

In November 2017, Kitty Menendez's sister spoke with NBC 4 Los Angeles about her nephews: Erik and Lyle Menendez. She also revealed that she had just watched Law & Order True Crime: The Menendez Murders. The series is wildly different from Ryan Murphy's Netflix series, which examined not only what was said in court but also what was said around the trial, including gossip. Regarding the Law & Order version, Joan Vandermolen said, "It's very true."

Vandermolen told the outlet that Kitty failed her children. "You need to pay attention to your kids," she explained. "My sister could have protected her kids. That was her job." Her opinion hasn't changed in the nearly seven years between that interview and Ryan Murphy's show, which has once again turned the public eye towards the Menendez brothers. In fact, Vandermolen is 100 percent behind her nephews. Details to follow.

Kitty Menendez's sister thinks her nephews deserve to be out of prison.

On Oct. 16, 2024, family members of Erik and Lyle Menendez held a press conference where they demanded the brothers be set free. Their pleas are supported by friends and strangers alike, as well as recent evidence that could help with this endeavor. Vandermolen is 92 years old and admitted to being quite nervous, but that didn't stop her from speaking her mind in a strong, unwavering voice.

"I stand here today with a heavy heart," began Vandermolen, "but also with hope and justice and understanding." She commented on the incredible support from people who like her, believed Erik and Lyle should no longer be incarcerated. While holding back tears, Vandermolen revealed that she has spent decades struggling to understand what happened in that house. The devastated Vandermolen said their actions were tragic, but they were "two boys trying to survive the unspeakable cruelty of their father."

Vandermolen pointed out what many believed at the time of the Menendez brothers' trial, that boys couldn't be raped. They were failed by their parents, the system, and society at large. "Today we know better," said Vandermolen with more strength in her voice. "We know that abuse has long-lasting effects, and victims of trauma sometimes act in ways that are very difficult to understand."

Erik and Lyle have taken pains to use their time in prison wisely, which Vandermolen acknowledges. "They have grown, they have changed, and have become better men despite everything they've been through," she said. "It's time to give them the opportunity to live the rest of their lives free from the shadow of their past."