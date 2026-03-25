Konstance Tsoukalis Steps Into the Spotlight Starring in 'Pressed' Rather than presenting a polished or idealized figure, the film centers on a young woman navigating painful circumstances shaped by addiction and its consequences. By Distractify Staff Published March 25 2026, 1:58 p.m. ET Source: Konstance Tsoukalis

For many actors, the path to a leading role is defined by years of auditions, smaller parts, and moments of uncertainty. For Konstance Tsoukalis, that journey began long before she stepped into the role of Gina in the independent film Pressed.

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Konstance Tsoukalis began acting when she was about seven years old, growing up in a small town in Pennsylvania, roughly an hour and a half from Philadelphia and about three and a half to four hours from New York City. At that age, she started taking acting classes in New York at The Performing Option, a school founded by Madelyn Burns on 7th Avenue known for its warm, creative environment. The experience introduced her to the craft at an early age and sparked a lasting passion for performing.

The commitment required to pursue acting at such a young age was significant. Each week, Tsoukalis and her mother would take the train from Pennsylvania to New York City for classes and auditions. She often missed a day of school to make the journey, spending long train rides completing homework and sometimes returning home close to midnight. Despite the demanding schedule and frequent trips for auditions that sometimes lasted only a few minutes, Tsoukalis remained dedicated to the process while maintaining honor roll in school.

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Years of persistence culminated in a defining milestone when she was cast as Gina in Pressed, a role that would place her at the center of a story addressing one of the most urgent public health issues in the United States: the fentanyl crisis.

When Tsoukalis submitted her audition tape, she did not realize just how competitive the role had become. More than 10,000 actresses had reportedly read for the part. At the time, however, she was simply focused on delivering the most honest performance she could. Something about the character resonated with her immediately, and she left the audition feeling a rare sense of confidence in the work she had done.

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The news that she had landed the role arrived during a family vacation. Her mother noticed the casting email first, and the moment quickly turned into an emotional milestone for the young actor. The reaction, Konstance Tsoukalis recalls, was a mixture of disbelief, excitement, and gratitude. Sharing the experience with her family made the achievement even more meaningful, especially after years spent building toward this opportunity.

The character of Gina demanded emotional depth. Rather than presenting a polished or idealized figure, the film centers on a young woman navigating painful circumstances shaped by addiction and its consequences. Tsoukalis approached the role with a focus on authenticity, choosing not to overanalyze the character but instead ground her performance in empathy and lived experience. Addiction is not a distant concept in her life; she has known people who have struggled with it and understands the lasting impact it can have on families and communities.

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That personal awareness made participating in Pressed feel significant beyond the performance itself. The fentanyl crisis continues to affect countless households, and Tsoukalis saw the film as an opportunity to contribute to a broader conversation about addiction and recovery. Even if the story encourages only a small number of viewers to reflect, discuss the issue, or seek help, she believes the project will have served a meaningful purpose.

Filming the movie also introduced Konstance Tsoukalis to the responsibilities that come with starring in a feature film. While she had previously worked on large productions and learned a great deal from background roles, leading a project brought a different kind of focus and endurance. The days were longer, the emotional investment was deeper, and the connection to the story had to remain consistent across scenes.

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One moment in particular stood out during production. Gina’s final scene required her to release emotions that had been building throughout the film. The sequence demanded complete vulnerability, and Tsoukalis recalls feeling as though the character’s internal struggle had finally surfaced. When the scene concluded, the cast and crew's response confirmed that the emotional intensity of the moment had translated on screen.

Experiences like that have shifted Tsoukalis’ perspective on her career. While landing a leading role boosted confidence, it also reinforced an important lesson about the profession: actors cannot control outcomes; only the work they bring to each audition and performance matters. As a result, she now approaches opportunities with greater patience and trust in the process.