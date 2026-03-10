Here's the Kouri Richins's Case Timeline — She's Currently on Trial for Murdering Her Husband Richins is on trial for killing her husband. By Niko Mann Published March 10 2026, 4:14 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / 48 Hours

A Utah woman is on trial for allegedly murdering her husband, and true crime fans want to know the timeline of the Kouri Richins's case. Richins is accused of murdering her husband, Eric Richins, in Kamas, Utah, back in 2022.

According to ABC 4 News, Richins was charged initially with first-degree aggravated murder, three counts of possession with intent to distribute, attempted aggravated murder, two counts of mortgage fraud, two counts of insurance fraud, as well as three counts of forgery. As the trial continues, folks want to know the timeline of events.

Here's the Kouri Richins's case timeline.

Eric Richins was found deceased inside the home he shared with his wife on March 4, 2022. According to NBC News, the death occurred after he celebrated his wife's closing of a real estate deal with a cocktail. According to The Salt Lake Tribune, she wrote a children's book about grief following Eric's death and became a local celebrity. A timeline of the couple's financial troubles indicates a possible motive for the murder.

In October of 2020, Eric discussed protecting himself with an estate plan lawyer after he discovered "ongoing abuse and misuse of his finances" by his wife. In November of the same year, he removed his wife from his from his $500,000 life insurance policy and transferred his house and company to a trust his sister managed. In June of 2021, Richins tried to get a bank loan and submitted a forged bank statement, but it was flagged for low credit.

Richins claimed to a bank employee that she was in the “process of separation" from Eric. That August, Richins provided another false statement to the bank. That December, she reportedly confided in someone that she was "trapped" and "stuck" in her marriage, and perhaps it would be better if her husband died. In January of 2022, she applied for a life insurance policy for her husband and forged his signature.

On Feb. 11, 2022, fentanyl was bought by someone known to Richins per her request, and on Valentine's Day a few days later, Eric told his close friend that Richins had “tried to poison" him. Eric said that his wife left him a sandwich she'd gotten at a local eatery, but when he ate some of it, he broke out in hives. He added that he "felt like he was going to die," and he was not known to have any allergies.

Fentanyl is known to cause allergic reactions, like hives. On Feb. 26, Richins purchased $900 worth of fentanyl through her acquaintance after she claimed the pills from the first purchase were "not strong enough." On March 4, 2022, she called 911 at 3:21 a.m. to say that Eric wasn't breathing. He was pronounced dead at 4:58 a.m.