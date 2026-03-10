Alexander Brothers' Sick Text Messages Revealed Amid Sex Trafficking Conviction The three brothers were convicted of sex trafficking on March 9, 2026. By Niko Mann Published March 10 2026, 12:16 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / ABC News

The fate of the Alexander brothers was decided in a federal court on March 9, 2026, and the three men were found guilty of sex trafficking, per the Associated Press. Alon, Tal, and Oren Alexander were convicted of drugging and raping women by luring them in with their luxurious lifestyle. Tal and Oren were luxury real estate brokers known as “The A Team” in New York City, and their brother, Alon, worked at his family's private security firm.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Andrew Jones shared tactics the three used to lure, drug, humiliate, and rape multiple girls and women. He also shared blog posts and text messages from the brothers that bragged about their crimes. One blog post was titled, "It’s not rape if." So, what did the text messages say?

The Alexander brothers' text messages are revealed in court.

The brothers bragged about their crimes in text messages, and emails also revealed them discussing sneaking "party favors" on a cruise ship. One assault was also recorded on video, and pictures of another assault were also shared. The prosecutor called the footage "devastating evidence" against the men. Eleven women testify about their assaults between 2008 and 2021. According to the California Post, Oren said in one text message that the “boys need to hunt” because “we are running out of prey.”

Alon wrote in a text message that Oren had assaulted a teenager. The text said that Oren “took down a 17-year-old." The jurors were also shown blog entries from a site titled "Bent on B---hes" and messages like "it’s not rape if she doesn’t remember" and "she secretly wants it." Jurors also saw footage of Oren raping a drugged 17-year-old girl back in 2009. The rape occurred inside the brothers' apartment in Manhattan.

Agnifilo notes that the brothers tried to stay in contact with the women after the encounter. "If you drugged and raped her and assaulted her- it's now- two weeks have paased. passed. You got away with it. You got away with a horrible crime. You're going to reach out- hey, just… pic.twitter.com/vsbV8xpWXw — Alexander Brothers Docket (@AlexanderDocket) March 9, 2026

Oren used his laptop to record the rape. "You can see the playbook in action here," said the assistant U.S. attorney. "When you saw him pick up her limp legs and climb on top of her lifeless body, you knew what you were seeing." A picture of a topless and sleeping 16-year-old girl was also found on one of the brothers' computers. Two of the brothers reportedly raped her after she skipped her prom to go to the Hamptons with them.

A nurse also testified about being violently raped by Tal as she cried in her shower at the same house in the Hamptons, and a model from Ukraine testified that Oren "paralyzed" her with a drink before raping her in the mansion. The brothers also reportedly raped women in Aspen, Colo., and on a Caribbean cruise.

The Alexander brothers are facing 15 years in prison, minimum, and up to life in prison. Their sentencing is scheduled for Aug. 9, and their attorneys said they are appealing the convictions. One woman who was 17 when the brothers allegedly raped her testified that her father was a billionaire, per CNN. "I don’t want their money. I just don’t want them to have it."