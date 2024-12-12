The Alexander Brothers Are Accused of Sex Trafficking and They May Be Facing This Alone The Alexander brothers were married, though social media tells another story. By Jennifer Tisdale Published Dec. 12 2024, 2:48 p.m. ET Source: Mega; Facebook/Tal Alexander

Things are not looking great for the Alexander brothers, who have been arrested and charged with sex trafficking. They stand "accused of drugging, sexually assaulting, and raping dozens of women in multiple states over the course of more than a decade," per the Washington Post. They reportedly used their money and connections to persuade women to accompany them to private locations where the assaults allegedly took place.

The allegations have been described by one NYPD Commissioner as "some of the most heinous and dehumanizing crimes of sexual exploitation" they have ever encountered. Oren and his older brother Tal made quite a name for themselves in the luxury real estate market while Alon, Oren's twin brother, worked for their family private security firm. In the wake of their arrests, questions about their personal lives have arisen. Are the Alexander brothers married? Here's what we know.

All three Alexander brothers are married. Le's meet Tal Alexander's wife.

According to a Facebook post in December 2023, Tal's wedding took place in October of that year. While the 38-year-old real estate mogul did not tag his new wife, he did shout out the event planner, production and decorations company, photographer, cinematographer, dance choreographer, DJ, wedding invitation company, and of course the synchronized swimmers.

Tal married Arielle Kogut, founder of Celine Recruiting. Her company specializes in placing people in high-level roles within top-rated companies. According to their website, she has a "lifelong passion for connecting, mentoring, and helping people advance their careers, and she understands the ins and outs of the finance industry." Previously she was the Vice President/product specialist at Epoch Investment Partners and was a partner at the venture firm Tribe Capital.

My wife, my life 10/29/23 💍 Thank you to all those that made this truly an unforgettable night. Event Planner | @... Posted by Tal Alexander on Wednesday, December 27, 2023

Oren and Alon Alexander are also married.

When allegations about the Alexander brothers first came to light in June 2024, Oren's wife, model Kamila Hansen, set her Instagram profile to private. It has since been deleted.

Like his brothers, Alon is also married, though he tied the knot three years before his siblings. Per the couple's Zola registry, Alon's wedding to Shani Zigron took place on May 25, 2020. Considering the fact that the Alexander family is pretty wealthy, this is a wild list of requests. The cheapest item, at $64.99, is a craft series five-piece utensil set with crock from Le Creuset. If a guest was feeling generous, they could have dropped $2,249 on a west cane bar cabinet from Crate and Barrel.

Zigron and Hansen have something in common in that they are both models. Unlike her sister-in-law, Zigron still has at least one active social media account and that's TikTok. As of December 2024, there are only seven videos uploaded to her account and they mostly feature her two children. In fact, Zigron's bio reads, "Lia and Noy's mom." We assume Alon is their father though he is nowhere to be found in these TikToks, which were uploaded in September 2023.