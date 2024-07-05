Home > Human Interest Adult Film Star Adria English Says Sean "Diddy" Combs Forced Her to Engage in Sexual Acts With Party Guests Adria English said she was told to wear a black dress to Diddy's white party, which meant she was a trafficked sex worker. By Jennifer Tisdale Jul. 5 2024, Published 12:14 p.m. ET Source: Instagram/@adriasherimarcey; Getty Images

According to the Los Angeles Times, in 2003 Sean "Diddy" Combs as well as "former Bad Boy president Harve Pierre and a third unidentified person allegedly drugged and gang-raped a then-17-year-old girl, only identified in the complaint as Jane Doe." This came to light via a lawsuit filed in December 2023. While that might be the earliest allegation, the lawsuit was yet another in a string of accusations lodged against the music mogul.

Over 20 years later, a woman came forward with accusations about being sex trafficked at one of Diddy's infamous white parties. Adult film star Adria English claimed the incident occurred in 2004 and alleges he ruined her career after the fact. What happened to Adria English? Here's what we know.

What happened to Adria English? She alleges she was part of an "ongoing corrupt sex trafficking organization."

In court documents obtained by TMZ, English says she met Diddy through her boyfriend in 2004. Her partner was auditioning for a modeling gig but was told he would only get it if he and another model performed a sexual act on the rapper. While English's then-boyfriend declined, he was offered an alternative. An associate of Diddy's said the job was his if English worked as a "go-go dancer" at Diddy's upcoming white party in the Hamptons.

They both agreed, and on Labor Day weekend, the couple headed to Long Island where things were relatively tame. English claims that she continued to work at other parties where she "regularly had to drink alcohol laced with narcotics like ecstasy and was encouraged to flirt with guests," reported TMZ.

English believed she was being groomed, as she claimed Diddy eventually forced her to have sex with party guests. Attorneys Ariel Mitchell-Kidd, Esq. and Steven Metcalf, Esq. filed the suit on English's behalf and said their client was required to have sex with Jacob Arabov, aka "Jacob the Jeweler," and was subsequently paid $1,000 for doing so. When she finally wiggled out of Diddy's grasp and moved to California, English suspects Diddy then ruined her career.

Everybody went to Diddy's white parties.

