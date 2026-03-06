Here's Where TikTok Killer José Jurado Montilla Is Now Following Netlfix Documentary The documentary premiered on March 6, 2026. By Niko Mann Published March 6 2026, 2:21 p.m. ET Source: YouTube / @@elmundo/shorts

Fans of the new Netflix documentary, The TikTok Killer, are wondering where José Jurado Montilla is now. The limited series covers the disappearance and death of one of his victims, Esther Estepa. Esther went missing from Ganda, Spain, in August 2023, and Montilla was the last person to see her alive.

Article continues below advertisement

Montilla is a convicted serial killer known as "El Titi." He'd killed four people in the 1980s in Málaga, Spain and was sentenced to 123 years in prison, but in 2013, he was released. The killer had gotten out the same year Spain passed the Parot Doctrine, which reduced his sentence, and he was released after serving 28 years. So, where is he now?

Article continues below advertisement

Where is TikTok killer José Jurado Montilla now?

Montilla is in a Spanish prison awaiting trial for two murders. Several years after he was released from prison in 2022, he killed a young college student named David in Málaga. The motive was reportedly a robbery, and the police found his DNA on the student's backpack. The killer called himself "Dinamita Montilla" on TikTok, and he documented his travels on the platform.

While the authorities were investigating David's case in 2024, they found pictures on his cell phone of a woman's naked body, according to Sur. Her face was covered, and she appeared to be lying in a field. The pictures also indicated she'd been raped, but there were no close-ups of Montilla's face or Esther's face. A few months earlier, hikers found her head in a field near a highway, and her bones were also found in the area.

Article continues below advertisement

Esther had been on a hiking trip with Montilla for five days when she disappeared after meeting in Alicante. According to The Sun, Montilla called her sister and claimed she'd gone to the hospital for leg pains, and he hadn't seen her since. Forensics showed that Esther had been raped and murdered with a blunt-force object to the head.

This documentary follows a family's quest for the truth when a 42-year-old woman disappears in Spain — after meeting a popular TikToker while traveling.



Spanish docuseries #TheTikTokKiller S1 (2026), now streaming on @NetflixIndia. pic.twitter.com/o3SqhlOpUl — CinemaRare (@CinemaRareIN) March 6, 2026

Article continues below advertisement

"These types of injuries are characteristic and typical of victims of sexual assault," read a report from forensics. "In which the perpetrator compresses the inner thigh of the victim with their hands in order to separate the legs and gain vaginal access to commit the rape."

Montilla's first murder was a man named Francisco González back in 1985. The serial killer shot him in Málaga, and he went on to kill three more people in 1987. Montilla stabbed and shot two tourists — one from Germany and one from the U.K. The tourists' bodies were found near the Caminito del Rey trail in Málaga. The killer also murdered a driver named Antonio Paniqua and burned his body afterward. So far, the only murder that the serial killer has admitted to is González.

Article continues below advertisement

"Everything that happened in that part of the country was blamed on me,” he said. "Even though I had absolutely nothing to do with it." In May of 2024, Montilla was finally arrested near the Spanish-Portuguese border after the police found him through monitoring his TikTok page. The killer shared videos of his travels throughout Spain on the platform, and he was found in a. bar. He is now awaiting trial for the murders of Esther and David. Montilla is facing a 30-year sentence for each murder.