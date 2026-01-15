Harold’s Chicken CEO Kristen Pierce-Sherrod Died at Age 55 — Inside Her Cause of Death Kristen was the daughter of Harold's Chicken's founder, Harold Pierce. By Elizabeth Randolph Published Jan. 15 2026, 11:12 a.m. ET Source: Facebook/@dianepierce

Few Chicagoans don't know about the deliciousness of Harold's Chicken Shack. The famous chicken chain has become a landmark in the city over the years, as its unique taste that included its signature mild sauce. The restaurant was founded by Harold Pierce, who died in 1988.

Harold's legacy was kept alive by his daughter, Kristen Pierce-Sherrod. Kristen was the CEO of Harold's and helped the company gain dozens of locations all over the country in addition to Chicago. She also launched other businesses and initiatives that gave back to the city, including being an avid supporter of the Chicago Children's Equestrian Center. Sadly, Kristen passed away at the age of 55 on Jan. 14, 2026. Here's what to know about her cause of death.

What was Kristen Pierce-Sherrod's cause of death?

At this time, Kristen's official cause of death is unknown. Her death was confirmed by her family, who, according to CBS News, made a post about her loss on social media on Jan. 14.

"On behalf of Harold's Chicken Corporate and the Chicago Children Equestrian Center, we are deeply saddened to announce the passing of our Chief Executive Officer, Kristen D. Pierce-Sherrod," the family wrote. "The family extends their sincere gratitude for the outpouring of prayers and condolences. At this time we kindly ask that their privacy be respected during this time of bereavement."

While the family didn't disclose how Kristen died, they shared that there would be funeral arrangements the public could access.

Kristen Pierce-Sherrod leaves behind her husband, Vince Sherrod.

Before her untimely death, Kristen was expanding her entrepreneurial efforts alongside her husband, Vince Sherrod. In 2021, the couple launched their organization, Chicago Children Equestrian Center, which they created after years of running community events and their recognition of the impact being an equestrian can have on youth from low-income backgrounds.

"Kristen and Vincent, CEO of the Harold's Chicken empire and respected African American business entrepreneurs, recognized the empowering impact of equine experiences on low-income youths," the center's website read. "They established the program as a safe space committed to transforming lives from ages 6 to adults in Chicago. The Sherrods strongly believe in the strength of cross-training and working together for the betterment of their horses and our youth."

Kristen's entrepreneurial spirit was something that was undoubtedly passed down to her by her father. Harold, who created Harold's Chicken in 1950 after migrating to Chicago from Alabama, worked to make the chain an instant success on the city's South side and West side. According to her 2024 interview with ABC7, Kristen reflected on her father's work and what she achieved by carrying the torch.