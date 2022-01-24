Retail Worker Caught Changing Price Tag So It Looks Like an Item's on Sale in Viral TikTok

The same has happened on Black Friday, with plenty of instances of stores not changing the prices of products, just the price tag to make it look like it was on sale. So what's to stop a retailer from lying about the "original" price of an item and "marking it down" to the same price that it was before?

Apparently, that's what one Kroger employee was caught doing in a now-viral TikTok that was uploaded to the popular social media platform.