Former NFL Star Aaron Hernandez's Rumored Prison Lover, Kyle Kennedy, Is Keeping A Low Profile Right Now

In a matter of hours, the world will get to watch the bizarre story of star NFL player turned convicted killer, Aaron Hernandez. Netflix's highly-anticipated documentary, Killer Inside: The Mind Of Aaron Hernandez, will offer a deeper look at his fall from grace and sudden death, including several interviews with his friends, family, and former teammates. 

As the mystery behind Hernandez's double life continues to unravel, the nation is also learning some interestng details about his rumored prison lover, Kyle Kennedy. The inmate revealed that they had a romantic relationship and that Hernandez confided in him, apparently confessing that he murdered four people. He even spoke with a journalist in detail about this, but what happened to him since then? And is he still in jail?