Former Playboy Model Kymberly Herrin Has Passed Away at 65
Actress and former Playboy model Kymberly Herrin, best known for appearing in 1984’s Ghostbusters, has passed away.
She was just 65 years old.
Her death was announced by her niece, Theresa Ramirez.
As the news of Kymberly’s death continues to make its rounds, many people have shared their condolences with touching tributes. What was Kymberly Herrin’s cause of death? Here’s what we know.
What was Kymberly Herrin’s cause of death?
According to Newsweek, Kymberly’s death was initially announced on Oct. 28, 2022, by her niece via Facebook. In the post, Theresa shared a photo of Kymberly and her two late sisters on a beach.
“They are all together now,” Theresa wrote with a broken heart emoji. "Aunt Kymberly Herrin. I love you.”
Kymberly’s death didn’t make headlines until Nov. 15, 2022, via the Santa Barbara News-Press with an obituary. The outlet noted that the star “passed away peacefully” in her Santa Barbara residence but also didn’t disclose details around the circumstances of her passing.
However, the obituary did request for folks to donate “to the American Cancer Society to further the research of the prevention and treatment of breast cancer.” So, it’s quite possible that breast cancer was the cause of Kymberly’s death.
Since it has been some time since Kymberly passed away, the family may have decided to keep the cause of her death private.
Kymberly Herrin had a successful career as an actress and model.
Kymberly had the opportunity to grace various magazines at a national and international level. Aside from Kymberly’s modeling pursuits. she was able to sprinkle her magic in the film industry. Over the years, Kymberly appeared in 1984’s Romancing the Stone, 1984’s St.Elsewhere, 1987’s Beverly Hills Cop II, Ghostbusters, and more.
Kymberly leaves behind her mother, Billie Dodson, her brother, Mark Herrin, and several nieces, nephews, and grandnieces and grandnephews.
Our thoughts are with the family and loved ones of Kymberly Herrin.