Haitian Recording Artist Mikaben Died Suddenly on Stage at Age 41
The Republic of Haiti mourns as they have recently lost an icon.
On Saturday, Oct. 15, singer, songwriter, and producer Mikaben (born Michael Benjamin) died suddenly on stage during his show with the famed Haitian band — Carimi — in Paris, France.
Following his death, social media was flooded with condolences from fans and fellow artists alike. The singer, who hailed from Port-au-Prince, was only 41 at the time of his death.
But what happened to him? Here’s everything we know about the late artists’ cause of death, family, and more.
What was Mikaben’s cause of death?
As of writing, the details of Mikaben’s cause of death have not been disclosed to the public. However, tweets published by the Accor Arena confirm that the recording artist suffered a seizure moments before he died.
Video footage captured by spectators saw Mikaben's final moments. In the now-viral clip, Mikaben made his way to the back of the stage before he collapsed. Soon after, emergency responders rushed the stage, but their efforts were to no avail. Later, the recording artist was pronounced dead of a suspected heart attack.
News of Mikaben’s death spread like wildfire on social media. Days after his resignation, Haitian Prime Minister Ariel Henry took to Twitter to pay tribute to the late singer.
"I'm shocked by the sudden death of the young and very talented artist Michael Benjamin, [aka] Mikaben. We have lost a major figure in Haitian music,” the public official wrote.
In addition, fellow Haitian recording artist Wyclef Jean also shared his sentiments on social media. In a statement published by the Miami Herald, Wyclef called Mikaben “one of the most influential and inspirational young artists of our generation."
Born to singer Lionel Benjamin and mother Roselin, Mikaben got his start in the industry more than a decade ago. The internet’s reaction to the singer's passing was proof of the impact he had on the world at large.
In death, the recording artist is survived by his wife, Vanessa, and children.
Along with his son Gabriel and youngest daughter Leïa, Mikaben and Vanessa were expecting their third child together at the time of his death.
After Mikaben’s death was announced, Vanessa released a statement on Instagram that asked loved ones to “please stop calling.” She added, “I’m in no condition to talk. I lost my other half and I have no words.”
In another post, Vanesa wrote, “Oh mon Dieu, Heavenly Father, I know you don’t make mistakes and you won’t give us what we can’t bare but … This pain is very heavy. Help me please, oh merciful Lord.”
We’re sending our thoughts and condolences to Mikaben’s loved ones.